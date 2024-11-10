Steph Curry Sends Strong Message Following Trump’s Win

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is one of the NBA’s biggest stars and has not limited his influence solely to basketball.

Curry made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August, checking in with a video that was displayed at the United Center wearing the gold medal he won with Team USA that month as he endorsed Kamala Harris.

Following Republican candidate Donald Trump‘s victory over Harris on Tuesday, November 5, Curry sent a message on the election results following the Warriors’ win over the Boston Celtics the following day.

“It’s a situation where Trump won. Congratulate them on a hard-fought campaign,” Curry said on November 6. “The whole part about how this country’s supposed to work is everybody supporting each other and coming with the right intentions to lead the country in the right direction. That’s my hope. I don’t hold any resentment or ill will. You want these next four years to go great for everybody. We want accountability on that front, too.”

Steph Curry’s Past Feud With President-Elect Donald Trump

Curry’s message on Trump’s win was an olive branch after Golden State and Curry came under fire from the former president after their championship win in 2017.

In the first year of Trump’s first term, Curry said that he would vote no for the Warriors to visit the White House, a comment that led to Trumpy quickly withdrawing the invitation.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Trump wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Golden State ultimately did not visit the White House that year as several members of the team and coach Steve Kerr weighed in on the dispute with Trump.

Kerr also addressed Trump’s win the same night as Curry.

“I believe in democracy. I think the American people have spoken and voted for Trump. I want him to do well the next four years. I want our country to do well,” Kerr said, according to Fox News.

“I believe in democracy. I believe in the will of the people. I will do everything I can to support my country and our government. I want nothing but the best for us. It’s a complex world,” Kerr added. “There’s a lot of interesting stuff between wars abroad, global economy, that has shifted everything in terms of what it means for our citizens and their day-to-day lives. I’m well aware that I live in a bubble, and I’m one of the luckiest people on Earth. So I want what’s best for us. I hope Trump can deliver that.”

Lebron James Sends Sharp Message After Trump’s Win

Curry isn’t the only NBA star to speak out following election night.

Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James, who endorsed Harris, posted a photo on Instagram holding his daughter with a pointed message.

“HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS 👸🏾!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎”