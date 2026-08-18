Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes Feelings Clear Ahead of New Season

Most outside evaluations don’t have the Golden State Warriors among next season’s championship contenders. Stephen Curry, at least publicly, doesn’t seem to be operating with that same outlook.

Curry made time to swing by the Golden State Valkyries’ matchup against the Dallas Wings on Monday night at Chase Center. During a sideline conversation with the CBS broadcast, he was asked how he’s gearing up for his 18th season in the league.

Warriors’ Curry Reacts to Entering His 18th Season

Curry couldn’t help but laugh at the number itself.

“That number doesn’t even sound right,” Curry said.

He quickly shifted into genuine excitement about the year ahead.

“But I’m excited,” Curry said.

Curry pointed to real health returning across the roster as a reason for optimism, referencing Jimmy Butler’s ongoing recovery from a torn ACL. He described feeling fortunate to still be playing the game and said he plans to use the rest of the offseason productively before the season begins in earnest.

Curry Shows Love to the Valkyries

Curry was also asked whether the atmosphere Valkyries fans have built at Chase Center reminds him of the Warriors’ old home at Oracle Arena. Fans have taken to calling it Ballhalla, a nod to the intensity in the building on game nights.

“It’s definitely reminiscent for sure,” Curry said.

He described the current energy as a genuine callback to what Golden State built during its Oracle years. That same spirit, he said, now carries over into what the Valkyries have created at Chase Center. Curry didn’t stop at the atmosphere either. He praised the chemistry the Valkyries have shown on the court all season, calling it impressive to watch develop in real time. He added that he’s been enjoying the team’s run and is hopeful they finish the season strong.

Final Word for the Warriors

Stephen Curry heading into an 18th season with genuine enthusiasm says something about where his mindset actually sits, regardless of outside expectations for this roster. Health returning matters. So does a player who still sounds excited to show up every day.

Eighteen seasons in, and he’s still smiling about it.