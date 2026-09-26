Warriors’ Stephen Curry Makes NBA History With $600 Million Milestone

Stephen Curry made NBA history Friday, agreeing to a two-year, $116 million contract extension with the Golden State Warriors that keeps him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season, with a player option for that final year.

Curry Reaches a Historic Financial Milestone

The new deal pushes Curry past $600 million in career on-court earnings, the first player in league history to reach that mark. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, Curry’s career total now sits at approximately $652 million. The gap between him and the rest of the league is significant. Kevin Durant ranks second at roughly $598 million, followed by LeBron James at $592 million and Kawhi Leonard at $543 million. Paul George, Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden round out the group of players who have crossed $500 million in career earnings.

Curry Took a Discount to Help the Warriors

Golden State had offered Curry the full two-year max extension he was eligible for, worth $136.7 million. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Curry instead chose to take roughly $20 million less, prioritizing the franchise’s cap flexibility over maximizing his own earnings. The deal carries an annual average value of $58 million. Notably, both James and Durant took similar pay cuts of their own this offseason, and either player could have reached the $600 million threshold before Curry had they not done so.

According to Yossi Gozlan, the structure of Curry’s extension gives Golden State an estimated $64 million in projected cap space for the summer of 2027, though that figure remains dependent on what the front office ultimately decides regarding Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

I’ve got the Warriors projected to generate up to $64 million in cap space for the 2027 offseason with Stephen Curry on that starting salary. Max cap slot for the 2027 offseason = $61.6 million. https://t.co/88KrdAgovh — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) September 26, 2026

Why Curry Believes the Warriors Core Can Still Win

The timing of the extension wasn’t accidental. Curry was entering the final season of his prior deal, a $62.6 million contract signed in August 2024, and the new agreement was finalized just ahead of Monday’s media day, closing the door on any lingering questions about his future before training camp begins.

Curry has made clear he still believes in what this Warriors core can accomplish, specifically alongside Green and coach Steve Kerr. Speaking to SiriusXM Radio, Curry addressed that belief directly. “Yeah, I mean, we have a high standard and a high bar, high expectations being with the Warriors,” Curry said. “You could ask me, you could ask Steve Kerr, you could ask Draymond; we still believe that we can be that team.”

General manager Mike Dunleavy said last month he felt confident about two things regarding Curry: his desire to keep winning and his intention to finish his career in Golden State. The organization has echoed that same commitment publicly, and this extension effectively guarantees Curry stays with the Warriors through his age-40 season, his 20th in the league.

A Legacy Already Cemented

Curry’s résumé speaks for itself at this point. He’s a four-time champion, 12-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, the NBA’s all-time leader in made three-pointers, and the only unanimous MVP in league history. Golden State drafted him seventh overall back in 2009, and he has never worn another NBA uniform.

Health remains the one variable still in question. Curry appeared in just 43 games last season, averaging 26.6 points and 4.7 assists in 30.9 minutes per game, though the knee issues that limited him are reportedly no longer a concern heading into the new season. Kerr is also back on a new two-year deal, with Butler and Kristaps Porzingis remaining alongside Curry as Golden State chases another title. Ultimately, leaving money on the table suggests Curry’s priorities lie less with personal earnings and more with keeping the Warriors positioned to compete for championships during whatever time he has left.