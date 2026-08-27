Warriors Get Major News on Stephen Curry’s Future

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up their roster this week, adding veteran forward Georges Niang and guard Brandon Williams on one-year deals. Niang spent last season sidelined entirely after fracturing his left foot, but before that he’d built a reputation as a reliable floor spacer, knocking down 39.9 percent of his career threes while appearing in at least 72 games in five straight seasons. He’s expected to slot into a reserve frontcourt role behind Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, and he actually has history with the organization, having once played for the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors back in 2017.

With the roster now complete, attention shifts to the franchise’s biggest piece of business.

Curry’s Extension Window Opens This Weekend

Stephen Curry becomes eligible for a contract extension Saturday, and according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, citing team sources, both sides are expected to engage with a shared goal of keeping Curry in Golden State for the rest of his career.

Curry is currently playing out the final year of his previous deal, set to earn $62.6 million this season. He’s eligible for an extension worth up to two years and $136.7 million.

General manager Mike Dunleavy addressed the situation earlier this month, making clear the organization isn’t preparing for any other outcome.

“But as far as the messaging or any idea that he’d be anywhere else, that’s not a thing we’re looking at or he’s looking at,” Dunleavy said.

Dunleavy acknowledged the decision ultimately belongs to Curry, and that ownership would respect it if he ever wanted to move on. But nothing about the current dynamic suggests that’s on the table.

A Quiet Offseason With One Loud Priority

Golden State didn’t land any of the marquee free agents it pursued this summer. Instead, the team built out depth with the Niang and Williams additions. That approach reflects where the roster actually stands. The Warriors aren’t expected to be championship contenders this season. But locking in Curry long-term matters regardless of where the team lands in the standings.

Curry’s loyalty to the franchise has never really been in question. What’s left now is turning that mutual commitment into an actual deal once he becomes eligible this weekend.

Final Word for the Warriors

Nothing is finalized yet, but the direction here is clear. Golden State wants Curry to finish his career in the Bay Area. By every indication, Curry feels the same way.

The Niang and Williams signings rounded out the roster. The Curry extension is the move that will define the franchise’s next chapter.