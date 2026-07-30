Warriors Get Alarming Report on Stephen Curry’s Future

The Golden State Warriors have made almost no meaningful additions this offseason despite being linked to star-caliber players earlier in the summer. According to The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, the real explanation behind that inaction traces back to owner Joe Lacob and his apprehension about what the franchise looks like once Stephen Curry’s prime ends.

A Front Office Missing Its Steadying Voices

Murdock’s reporting connects Golden State’s recent hesitancy to a broader shift inside the organization. When Lacob purchased the Warriors in 2010, he brought in respected basketball minds like Bob Myers and Jerry West to help guide major decisions, a structure that helped lay the foundation for the franchise’s championship run.

That advisory core has largely dissolved. Myers left the organization in 2023, and Murdock’s report indicates Lacob has since consolidated more control over personnel decisions himself. Without that steadying presence, the front office’s reluctance to trade future draft capital has become the defining pattern of recent seasons.

Retaining the Core, Without Upgrading It

Golden State did bring back key pieces this offseason, re-signing Draymond Green to a new deal while retaining Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton. But none of that amounts to an actual roster upgrade heading into a season where Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are both expected to miss extended time with injuries.

NBA insider Marc J. Spears suggested patience may be the Warriors’ most realistic path forward, pointing to the trade value tied up in expiring contracts across the roster.

“Maybe for Warriors fans, the best thing to do is to be patient and see what happens at the trade deadline,” Spears said.

Spears specifically flagged Butler’s $56.8 million expiring deal as a significant trade chip, along with tradable contracts belonging to Porzingis and Green. Recent reporting suggests the Warriors want to keep Butler long-term, though that stance could shift depending on how the season unfolds.

Why Patience Alone May Not Be Enough for the Warriors

A trade deadline approach only works if Golden State is actually willing to attach draft compensation to a deal, something the front office has shown little appetite for under Lacob’s more centralized decision-making. Without that willingness, expiring contracts alone may not be enough to bring back a difference-making piece.

Curry turns 39 this upcoming season, and while he remains an elite player, asking him to single-handedly carry a Western Conference contender feels increasingly unrealistic. Rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg stands as the only notable new addition to the roster this summer, hardly the kind of reinforcement a shrinking championship window typically demands.

Curry’s Leverage Could Still Change Things

One wildcard remains Curry’s own contract situation. He’s entering a contract year, and speculation suggests he could use his upcoming extension leverage to push the front office toward more aggressive roster moves before signing an extension himself.

Whether that pressure actually materializes into action remains to be seen, but it represents one of the few paths left for Golden State to meaningfully alter its trajectory this season.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s inactivity this offseason isn’t just about a thin trade market or bad luck. According to this reporting, it’s a direct result of ownership’s reluctance to bet future assets on a closing window.

Curry deserves better support than he’s currently getting. Whether Lacob’s front office finds the will to provide it before it’s too late remains an open question.

Fear of what comes next.