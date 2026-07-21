Warriors Receive Anthony Davis Hint as LeBron James’ Free Agency Saga Drags On

The Golden State Warriors haven’t been shy in expressing a desire to make some big moves this offseason, but to this point, they have been stuck in a holding pattern. The Dubs are among the teams in the running to sign LeBron James in free agency, but it’s beginning to seem more and more likely that he will sign with an Eastern Conference team.

Initially, the Warriors devised a plan that would have seen them sign James and reunite him with his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, by acquiring him in a trade with the Washington Wizards. The problem is that the Wizards aren’t interested in trading Davis, but as he inches closer to becoming eligible for a new contract extension, his status has suddenly become worth keeping tabs on again as James prolongs his free agency saga.

Could Anthony Davis Reemerge as a Target for the Warriors?

The longer this goes on, the closer it gets to when Anthony Davis becomes extension eligible on August 6. Just something to keep in mind if he still hasn't decided by the start of August. https://t.co/n05bJc2LQK — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 21, 2026

Earlier this offseason, Golden State’s quest to acquire both James and Davis seemed to have some steam to it, but Washington quickly shut that down. The Warriors have continued to try and sign James, with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green actively recruiting him, but it’s more and more likely that they are going to come up short.

At this point, the teams that are interested in James have made their pitches, but he is continuing to stall when it comes to making a decision on where he wants to go. While this is obviously a very important decision, it’s fair to wonder if there’s an ulterior motive for James when it comes to taking so long to sign with a new team.

A quick look around the league will show that Davis becomes extension eligible for the Wizards on Aug. 6, which is quickly becoming an important date the longer James waits to make his decision. If James remains a free agent until Davis officially becomes eligible for a new deal, his future could quickly become a topic of discussion once again.

“The longer this goes on, the closer it gets to when Anthony Davis becomes extension eligible on August 6. Just something to keep in mind if he still hasn’t decided by the start of August,” NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote in a post on X.

Warriors’ Anthony Davis Dream May Not Be Dead Just Yet

Rumors have suggested that if Davis doesn’t receive a maximum extension from the Wizards, he could look to force his way out of town. If that were to happen, the Warriors’ plan would suddenly become very real again, especially if James still hasn’t signed with a new team. It may be far-fetched, but the longer this goes on, the more likely these hair-brained ideas become possible.

There’s no guarantee Washington will look to move Davis, or that James will remain a free agent for at least two more weeks. If the Warriors can remain in the hunt for his signature, though, it will still have a shot, however miniscule that may be, to accomplish their initial plan for the offseason. In the meantime, though, all Golden State can do is sit and wait for the latest news on James’ free agency.