Warriors Get Blockbuster Jimmy Butler Trade Proposal for 4 Players

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said he doesn’t expect Stephen Curry to request a trade. He also left the door open.

“He’s earned the right to do what he wants,” Dunleavy said.

Curry seems committed to staying with one franchise for his career. But Golden State’s disappointing offseason has to weigh on him privately. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes floated an idea to change that.

A Proposed Trade to Help the Warriors

The proposal has Golden State sending Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Will Richard, and two first-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks. In return, the Warriors would get Tyler Herro, Myles Turner, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kevin Porter Jr.

The trade can’t happen until September 6. Aggregation rules on Herro and Jaquez require the wait.

Why the Move Makes Sense for the Warriors

Butler and Moody are both coming off injuries, a real fact regardless of the trade. Hughes argued neither is likely to make a real impact until it’s too late in the season, and under his proposal, Golden State would be trading them for four players who can help right away.

Herro and Porter would give Curry real shot-creating help. That’s something the Warriors have lacked outside of Curry himself. The defensive fit would be tricky, but Golden State hasn’t paired Curry with scorers this dangerous in years.

Turner adds more size up front. Al Horford is 40 years old. Kristaps Porzingis has battled injuries for three straight seasons. Turner would pair well with Draymond Green and ease the center depth concern.

Golden State gives up real draft capital to make it work. But the Warriors can afford to lose Podziemski, Moody, and Richard. None of them address the shot-creation problem the way Milwaukee’s players would.

Why the Move Makes Sense for Milwaukee

Hughes noted the trade would boost what the Bucks got back for Giannis Antetokounmpo, adding two more first-round picks to the four already acquired from the Miami Heat.

Turner fit better next to Giannis. Without him, Turner doesn’t make as much sense for a rebuilding team. Herro is on an expiring deal Milwaukee may not want to keep at market price. Podziemski could offer similar value for less money. Richard nearly made an All-Rookie team last season and fits the young, cheap profile Milwaukee wants.

Taking on Butler’s expiring contract is a real cost. But the Bucks were already clearing $44 million in salary. The extra money might not change much. Butler and the picks could also be used together in a future trade for a bigger name.

Final Word for the Warriors

This kind of move would require serious commitment from Golden State’s front office. But it shows a real path exists if the Warriors want to get serious about helping Curry.

The front office has said the right things about keeping him happy. A move like this would actually prove it.

Just an idea, for now.