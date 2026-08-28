Stephen Curry Announces Major News Amid Warriors Offseason

Stephen Curry‘s offseason business isn’t just about basketball. The Golden State Warriors star is set to travel to China with his footwear partner Li-Ning from September 9 through 14, with stops planned in Beijing, Dongguan, Shenzhen and Hong Kong.

Li-Ning shared the news on Instagram, framing the trip as another step in expanding Curry’s global reach.

“The journey makes every possibility WIDE OPEN,” Li-Ning wrote.

Curry’s Partnership With Li-Ning Continues to Grow

The trip builds on a long-term shoe and apparel deal Curry signed with the Chinese sportswear company through his own Curry Brand. The partnership covers basketball, golf and lifestyle products. Both sides describe the collaboration as centered on brand creation, product development and sports culture initiatives aimed at inspiring the next generation of athletes.

Curry called the deal “the partnership of a lifetime” when it was announced. The move came after he parted ways with Under Armour last November, following more than a decade with the brand. In the months between, Curry cycled through different shoes nightly. He wore pairs from Dwyane Wade and teammate Jimmy Butler before eventually settling on Li-Ning.

A Big Offseason for Steph Off the Court

The China trip comes during an active stretch for Curry away from the game itself. Golden State recently completed its roster for the season, adding Georges Niang and Brandon Williams on one-year deals. Curry will also become extension-eligible this weekend, with both sides reportedly working toward keeping him in Golden State for the remainder of his career.

Between the looming contract situation and now an international trip built around his signature brand, Curry’s offseason has stayed busy even without the team on the floor.

Final Word for the Warriors

Curry’s trip to China reflects just how far his brand has grown beyond basketball itself. Four stops across the country in less than a week is no small commitment during an offseason that already has plenty on his plate.

Whatever happens with his next contract, Curry’s influence off the court shows no signs of slowing down.