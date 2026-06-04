Stephen Curry, Warriors Reportedly Set to Pursue LeBron James in Free Agency

The Golden State Warriors have some work to do this offseason after they failed to qualify for the 2026 NBA Playoffs. With head coach Steve Kerr sticking around for the time being, the Warriors are once again going to be looking for ways to maximize their championship window, which will be open for as long as Stephen Curry remains on the basketball court.

Things didn’t go according to plan for the team this past season, and it’s clear that pretty much everyone besides Curry is up for grabs. And yet, while the team could be active on the trade market, it sounds like Curry and the Warriors’ front office are planning a big play in free agency that would see them make a move for Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James.

Stephen Curry Set to Recruit LeBron James to the Warriors

Injuries played a big role in derailing the Warriors’ 2025-26 campaign, as Curry missed half of the season with a lingering leg injury, while Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL in January. Still, even when Golden State was at full strength, it was struggling to find ways to support Curry on a nightly basis.

Enter James, who is still playing at a very high level, even at the age of 41. While his fit with the Lakers appeared to wane as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves became more comfortable playing alongside each other, James proved he can still lead a team when he carried L.A. past the Houston Rockets in its first-round playoff series while both Doncic and Reaves were nursing injuries.

For years, fans have wondered whether Curry and James could ever team up, and with the latter appearing more and more likely to leave the Lakers in free agency, it seems like there’s a real shot that happens this offseason. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Golden State is actively planning its pursuit of James, with Curry expected to attempt to recruit his longtime friend to team up with him on the Warriors.

“The Warriors are very much open to pursuing LeBron James, and they plan to do so this offseason in free agency,” Siegel reported on “Clutch Scoops.” “Pairing him with Stephen Curry is going to be something that the Warriors look to pursue over the next few weeks …That same source told us that Steph is planning on meeting and talking with LeBron about potentially joining the Warriors over the course of the next few weeks leading up to free agency.”

Should the Warriors Sign LeBron James?

James’ future has been the subject of speculation for months now, and it appears the Warriors are intent on actually making a move for him. What sort of contract James could command in free agency is still unknown, but he could be open to taking a pay cut at this stage of his career in order to chase another championship.

Seeing Curry and James team up with each other would be a dreamlike scenario for many basketball fans, particularly those who support Golden State. There will surely be other suitors for James, but if Curry can sell him on what the Warriors are offering, it would not be a surprise to see him stay on the West Coast this offseason.