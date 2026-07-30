Latest Stephen Curry, Warriors Rumors Get Shot Down by Insider

The Golden State Warriors have tried hard to find a way to upgrade their roster this offseason, but so far, the majority of their moves have seen them simply retain their own players. For a team intent on maximizing Stephen Curry‘s championship window, the front office has failed to add more talent to this team at this point in the offseason.

That could very well change before the 2026-27 campaign gets underway, but reports are beginning to surface that Curry is getting frustrated with Golden State’s front office. As is always the case with rumors, things snowball quickly, and now some folks are wondering if Curry could eventually force his way out of town, but NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently stepped in to shut that down.

Stephen Curry Not Leaving the Warriors Anytime Soon

Even as he approaches the end of his career, Curry has remained a central part of the Warriors’ title hopes. While he only suited up for 43 games last season, Curry was still one of the best players in the league when he was on the court (26.6 PPG, 4.7 APG, 3.6 RPG, 46.8 FG%), and anytime he plays, Golden State is going to have a shot to come out on top.

The problem is that building a team around him has proven to be quite difficult in recent years. While Draymond Green is still around, we’ve seen the Dubs move on from longtime pillars like Klay Thompson in recent years, only to struggle to replace him. Jimmy Butler could be the perfect complement for Curry, but they simply haven’t played at the same time all that much since he’s arrived in town.

Curry, like every player in the NBA, wants to add more championships to his resume, but it’s tough to tell if he will get another shot at doing so with the Warriors. Despite speculation suggesting he could try to force his way out of town in the near future, Siegel reported that the two sides want to hammer out a new contract once Curry becomes extension eligible in August.

“Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Warriors on a new deal,” Siegel said on “Clutch Scoops.” “(The Warriors) want him on a new deal, and they are basically going to present him with a blank check and a blank contract and say, ‘What do you want?’ … They’re gonna give him whatever Steph Curry wants.”

Stephen Curry on Track to Spend His Entire Career with the Warriors

It’s rare to see a player spend his entire career with one team in the modern NBA, but Curry is remaining loyal to the Warriors. That could change if things go south, but that isn’t where things are trending right now. Golden State knows Curry presents it with the best path to contending in the immediate future, so it is going to do what it can to keep him happy.

Once Curry becomes eligible for an extension, it will be worth keeping tabs on his status, as his and the Warriors’ future plans will come into focus as these negotiations unfold. Again, anything can happen in the NBA, but it’d be a surprise if Curry didn’t recommit his future to Golden State before the 2026-27 campaign gets underway.