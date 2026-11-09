Steve Kerr Calls Brandin Podziemski ‘Phenomenal’ in Warriors’ Win vs. Magic

On Saturday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Orlando Magic 126-119 in overtime to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Stephen Curry stood out with another stellar night, finishing with 41 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Yaxel Lendeborg had 23 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three blocks, while Draymond Green contributed two points, six rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks.

Brandin Podziemski also had a solid game, putting up 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes.

Steve Kerr Calls Brandin Podziemski ‘Phenomenal’ in Win vs. Magic

Speaking to reporters in his postgame media availability, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Brandin Podziemski’s night against the Orlando Magic.

Kerr described Podziemski as phenomenal, especially on the defensive end against Franz Wagner and late in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“I thought one of the keys to the game was his defense on Franz Wagner,” Kerr said. “You know, late in the game, overtime, he did a great job just harassing him, forcing him into tough spots, defending him without fouling. BP was phenomenal tonight.”

Podziemski also made a crucial steal with 10 seconds left in overtime to seal the win for the Warriors. He has made strides on both ends of the floor in his fourth season in the NBA.

In eight games this season, Podziemski is averaging 15.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals, with shooting splits of 47/39/67.

Brandin Podziemski Credits Frank Vogel for His Defense

The Golden State Warriors signed NBA title-winning coach Frank Vogel this past offseason to serve as Steve Kerr’s top assistant.

Vogel, who is known for being one of the best defensive-minded coaches in the NBA, called Brandin Podziemski a great rim protector before the season started because of his ability to draw charges.

In his on-court postgame interview with Kerith Burk of NBC Sports Bay Area, Podziemski credited Vogel for helping him improve on defense this season.

“Credit to Frank,” Podziemski said. “When he came in, we had a very long conversation of just what he’s seen from me over the years from the outside looking in. (He) told me I could be a really good defender if I wanted to be.”

“For me, he’s just given me the freedom to just play instinctually, just the same as (Draymond Green) does down low,” he continued. “And so, when I see things, I just try to make plays. He’s let me be who I am, and I couldn’t be more thankful for it.”

Podziemski has been one of the best players in drawing charges since he entered the league. He is slowly turning into a perimeter disruptor under Vogel.