Warriors’ Brandin Podziemski Reacts to Being Called Rim Protector

New Golden State Warriors assistant coach Frank Vogel called Brandin Podziemski a rim protector before training camp.

Speaking to reporters during media day earlier this week, Podziemski reacted to the new label, which highlighted his ability to take charges to a different level.

“It makes me feel like I’m not a 6’4 short white guy in the NBA,” Podziemski said. “That’s how it makes me feel. But no, I think Frank, the things he’s going to bring, the intensity, his scheme, thing I enjoy most about Frank from the short time I’ve known him is he’s receptive to new information, understanding and hearing what players think.”

“Whether it’s me, whether it’s Dray (Green), whether it’s even Yaxel (Lendeborg), just being receptive to new information. And he always has a reason why he does things. It’s not, ‘I’m just going to tell you what to do and what and how to do it.’ It’s, ‘Why I’m doing it and what’s my thought behind it.’ I think for me, being a visual learner and hearing the why behind things helps me process things at a higher level.”

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Podziemski led the NBA in charges taken as a rookie. He finished third in his second season and was only behind Jalen Brunson for the leaderboard last season.

The Warriors hired Vogel to become coach Steve Kerr‘s top assistant. He’s a defensive-minded coach, which should help the entire team moving forward.

Frank Vogel on Brandin Podziemski

Speaking to Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle, Frank Vogel had a lot of praise for some of the Golden State Warriors players, including Brandin Podziemski.

Vogel explained how he views Podziemski as a rim protector because of his ability to draw charges.

“I joke with BP that he’s every bit of a great rim protector as (Kristaps) Porzingis is,” Vogel said. “Because you put your body in front of the ball and take charges, one of the best charge-takers in the game, you’re protecting the rim.”

With Porzingis now ruled out indefinitely, the perimeter players like Podziemski will have an increased role on defense.

The Warriors are set to rely on a rotation of Al Horford, Draymond Green, Charles Bassey and Graham Ike at center this upcoming season.

Podziemski on Contract Extension

Another topic tackled during Brandin Podziemski’s media day was his impending contract extension.

The Golden State Warriors have until October 19 to sign Podziemski to a rookie-scale extension.

Podziemski isn’t worried about it since his priority is basketball.

“I’ve never played this game for the dollar,” Podziemski said. “It’s always been because it’s a passion of mine. It’s something I love to do, and so with those type of things, they don’t really influence how I think or play, given the day.”

The Warriors are currently in Hawaii for their training camp. They play their first preseason game on October 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers in Honolulu.