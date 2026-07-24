Steve Kerr Made Huge Mistake During LeBron James Chase

Head coach Steve Kerr is under fire for his role in the Golden State Warriors failing to land free agent LeBron James. The franchise committed to making James their “big fish” target since they didn’t add any other free agents or make a big trade. LeBron choosing the dark horse option Philadelphia 76ers surprised the NBA world after the Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat seemed to be the three favorites.

It turns out that Kerr never spoke directly to James. ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that 76ers coach Nick Nurse helped sell LeBron on Philly:

“The only coach that LeBron James spoke to during this three week long process was Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse. The final hurdle for LeBron was getting his family on board for a major change going from the West Coast to the East Coast.”

Kerr could have reached out in theory and got turned down from having a chance to speak with James. However, it seems unlikely that LeBron would Nurse that honor and snub Kerr. The two worked closely together when Kerr coached James on Team USA in the Olympics. LeBron also has respect for Kerr after facing off in four NBA Finals, and he even grew up watching Kerr as a Michael Jordan era Chicago Bulls fan.

Golden State Actually Had One LeBron Advantage

The other half of that Charania quote referenced that LeBron had to convince his family as the final step of his decision. James needed to get his wife and kids on board with the drastic change of leaving the West coast with the Los Angeles Lakers to move to Philadelphia.

Golden State was the only realistic team that could have kept LeBron on the West coast to make his family life easier. The Bay Area is also considered a more fun place to live in via the warm weather and fun attractions.

James ultimately didn’t seriously consider the Warriors enough to pick them. Other reports during the process made it clear that Golden State was a long shot, even though Draymond Green tried pitching LeBron as a close friend. The trips together and golf outings weren’t enough to sway James.

Mike Dunleavy Deserves More Blame Than Steve Kerr

Kerr should have done everything in his power to speak with LeBron if Nurse was able to do that to sell Philadelphia. However, the real issues come from Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy failing to improve the team.

Brian Windhorst reported that James didn’t view Golden State as a serious championship contender and removed them from his list. The Warriors have done nothing in free agency beyond retaining players from last season like Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.

Golden State’s most exciting roster change from last season comes from rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. A team is never going to convince a star of LeBron’s level with such a lackluster game plan. The Warriors may struggle to even make the play in next season without improvement, and that removed them from having a real shot at James.