Grizzlies Fire Head Coach Taylor Jenkins

In a stunning move, the Memphis Grizzlies have fired head coach Taylor Jenkins after six seasons, according to reports from ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Sources close to the Grizzlies say that Jenkins was called into the office Friday morning and informed of his termination. The Grizzlies, who are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings and a playoff lock, are firing Jenkins with nine games left in the regular season. Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman released a statement addressing Jenkins’ departure:

“I’m genuinely appreciate of Taylor’s contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons. This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor’s leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward.”

This is a stunning move for the Grizzlies, especially this late in the season and for a coach with a 44-29 record. The Grizzlies have dropped four of their last five games, but that could be attributed more to health than coaching, particularly for guard Ja Morant, who began his career with Jenkins. The Grizzlies are still in the mix for the second seed in the West, but haven’t won a game against a team with a winning record since February 2nd against Milwaukee, going 0-9 in that span. Jenkins recently became the Grizzlies all time winningest coach, with a career record of 250-214.

Memphis Grizzlies have fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, who is likely to be one of the top head coaches for vacancies in the coming free agency.

(The story will be updated)