Steve Kerr Makes Key Golden State Warriors Roster Decision Ahead of Season Opener

The Golden State Warriors signed Brandon Williams to a one-year deal this offseason.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was the first to report Williams’ decision to join the Warriors after a career-best campaign with the Dallas Mavericks.

“Free agent guard Brandon Williams has agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal to sign with the Golden State Warriors, agents Derek Lafayette and Curtis Lawrence tell ESPN. Williams averaged 13 points, 3.9 assists and 22.2 minutes per night across 66 games for Dallas last season,” Charania tweeted.

Williams earned the minutes in a Mavericks team that was without an injured Kyrie Irving.

Steve Kerr Makes Key Roster Decision

On Monday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed a key roster decision for the upcoming season. Kerr spoke to the media to discuss a variety of topics, including the status of Brandon Williams, who is on a non-guaranteed contract.

The coach revealed that Williams will be the backup point guard for the Warriors, which is the next step in the young player’s NBA career.

“This is a great step for Brandon,” Kerr said. “He hasn’t really made it in the league yet, like solidified his spot in the league. In order for him to do that, he has to make those decisions, understand risk, reward and make the simple passes. The good news is he can do things that most people can’t.”

“Hs explosiveness off the dribble, his speed in transition, he can get us a lot of easy hoops. But he’s got to recognize he is the backup point guard. He is the ball handler coming off the bench, and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes in that role. And a big part of that responsibility is ball security.”

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In four preseason games, Williams is averaging 14.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He will have to clean up his turnovers since he’s committing 3.5 per game.

Warriors Depth Chart

The Golden State Warriors will be without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to start the season. Kristaps Porzingis‘ status is up in the air, but he will be in Golden State on Tuesday to get evaluated.

Steve Kerr will likely use a starting five featuring Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green. Al Horford could slot into center depending on matchups, pushing Green to power forward and Santos to the bench.

Brandon Williams will be the backup point guard, which means De’Anthony Melton is the backup shooting guard. Gary Payton II, Will Richard and Georges Niang are also expected to have key roles off the bench.

The Warriors begin the 2026-27 season on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.