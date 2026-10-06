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Steve Kerr Reveals Why Steph Curry Won’t Leave Golden State Warriors

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Steph Curry and Steve Kerr
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Steph Curry and Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships together.

Before the start of training camp, Steph Curry agreed to sign a two-year, $116 million extension.

Curry has a player option for the 2028-29 season, which would be his 20th year in the NBA. He could join a handful of legends who played their entire careers for one franchise.

But why does the two-time MVP want to stay in Golden State despite their current status as a non-contender?

Steve Kerr Explains Why Steph Curry Won’t Leave Golden State

Steve Kerr and Steph Curry
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with head coach Steve Kerr after defeating the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Speaking to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed why Steph Curry doesn’t want to leave the Bay Area.

Kerr explained that it’s all about family for Curry, who has been with the Warriors since they drafted him seventh overall in 2009.

“There’s never been a moment where any of us thought he was leaving,” Kerr said. “I mean, he’s that committed to his teammates, to his coaches, management, his family. When we talked the end of last year, I asked him if that was a consideration. First thing he said was, ‘I’m not moving my family. My family is so important to me. They’re happy here.'”

“He said, ‘I don’t want to go anywhere,'” the coach added. “That’s a reflection of who he is as a father, as a human being. He meant that for his own personal family and his Warriors family, too. I can feel it like he doesn’t want to go anywhere else, and I think he understands the power and the value of being the face of the franchise, not only while he’s playing, but even beyond.”

Steph Curry, Golden State Valkyries
GettyStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors looks on from the crowd during the Golden State Valkyries game against the Dallas Wings at Chase Center on August 17, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The four-time champion coach even compared Curry to legendary players like Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, who spent their entire careers with the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

Curry is entering his 18th year in the NBA, and based on how he performed in the Warriors’ first preseason game on Sunday, he’s still among the best players in the league.

Update on Curry’s Knee Injury

Steph Curry
GettyStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he had an assist to Gary Payton II against the Miami Heat at Chase Center on January 19, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

After the Warriors’ 104-101 loss to the Clippers on Sunday, Steph Curry was asked about his right knee. Curry missed 39 games last season due to runner’s knee.

The 38-year-old superstar gave a pretty good answer.

“Feels great,” Curry said.

Curry finished with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 13 minutes. He went 3-for-4 from the field and knocked down two 3-point shots.

The Warriors have five more preseason games before the start of the regular season. They visit the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21 for their season opener.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Steve Kerr Reveals Why Steph Curry Won’t Leave Golden State Warriors

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