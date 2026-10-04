Steve Kerr Says Warriors Have Fastest Player He’s Ever Coached

Steve Kerr has seen plenty of quick players pass through the Golden State Warriors over the years. He says none of them move like Brandon Williams.

Kerr Compares Williams to a Warriors Legend

Williams has turned heads early in training camp, and Kerr did not hold back on his speed. “He’s the fastest guy we’ve ever had here,” Kerr said, according to Anthony Slater of ESPN. “[Leandro] Barbosa would come to mind for me.”

Kerr explained the difference between the two. Leandro Barbosa was lightning in the open floor, mostly running ahead in transition. Williams is more of an on-ball threat. “Brandon is probably more of a high pick-and-roll speedster, and it changes the calculus,” Kerr said. “It gives you more options.” Kerr also praised Williams as a “defensive pest.”

Teammates Notice Williams’ Speed at Warriors Camp

Williams’ speed stood out during Thursday’s scrimmage, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. Georges Niang found a fitting nickname for him. “He’s kind of like the Road Runner, right? He’s just like, ‘Meep meep,’ and gets to places where he wants to,” Niang said.

Gui Santos has been building chemistry with Williams on the second unit. He lit up when asked about it. “That guy’s fast, man,” Santos said. “When he’s in position and he chooses a side and he’s going to go that way, it’s really, really hard to stop him.”

Why Williams’ Speed Matters for Golden State

His speed fits a clear need. Golden State ranked near the bottom of the league in transition offense last season. The Warriors scored 19.7 points per game in transition, the fourth fewest in the NBA. Kerr said the team left too many points on the board.

“Our transition offense was way better than it was the first two days, which is a big key for us,” Kerr said. Adding Williams gives the Warriors a player who can push the pace and attack off the dribble. That could help fix a weakness from last season.

The Warriors open the preseason Sunday in Hawaii. Williams will have a chance to show off that speed in a game setting.