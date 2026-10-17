Steve Kerr Makes Strong Statement on Young Golden State Warriors Player

The Golden State Warriors are set to begin the season without Kristaps Porzingis due to an unspecified illness.

Draymond Green and Al Horford are likely to start at center, depending on matchups. Backup centers Charles Bassey and Graham Ike could even get spot starts if needed.

Green and Horford have 35 years of combined NBA experience, so they will need to get their rest based on the Warriors’ schedule.

Steve Kerr on Charles Bassey

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s final preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Steve Kerr was asked about an update on Charles Bassey.

Bassey started at center and had a great game in just eight minutes. He had six points and four rebounds on 3-for-4 shooting.

Kerr revealed that Bassey was a little bit banged up. He also delivered a strong message about the importance of the 25-year-old big man.

“Charles, we’re going to need him, and we’re going to need Graham (Ike),” Kerr said. “Was unfortunate that Charles got banged up. I’m not even sure what his injury is, but (Director of Medical Services) Drew Yoder told me at halftime that he was out.”

“Charles is big, and he’s a talented player,” the coach added. “He’s a great young guy, very young player, very coachable. I’m a fan, so he’s going to make an impact for us this year for sure.”

A second-round pick in 2021, Bassey spent his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He then played three years with the San Antonio Spurs before splitting last season between four teams. He suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies, back to Philly, the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

In five games for the Warriors last season, Bassey averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game off the bench. They are pretty good numbers, but a small sample size.

Bassey on Earning a Roster Spot

In an interview with Joseph Dycus of The San Jose Mercury News, Charles Bassey opened up about earning a roster spot with the Golden State Warriors to start the season. Bassey was pretty relieved since he was traveling around a lot last season and liked the stability.

“It’s been a lot of 10-day contracts,” Bassey said. “I just stuck with it, just kept coming and knew there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Bassey is signed to a partially guaranteed contract. But with the Warriors short on centers, it won’t be surprising if it becomes fully guaranteed this season.