Steve Kerr Makes 2 Key Roster Moves Ahead of Golden State Warriors Season Opener

The Golden State Warriors have to trim their roster ahead of their 2026-27 season opener on October 21 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors currently have 21 players, so they must part ways with three before the October 19 deadline. Their roster will have 15 players on standard contracts and three players on two-way deals.

Brandon Williams is currently signed to a non-guaranteed contract. However, Steve Kerr confirmed earlier this week that Williams will be the backup point guard to start the season.

Kerr Announces 2 More Roster Moves

After Thursday’s practice, Steve Kerr spoke to the media and answered questions regarding their final preseason game on Friday and preparations for opening night.

One of the questions asked was about Brandon Williams, Georges Niang and Charles Bassey. Kerr reiterated that Williams has already made the roster, adding that Niang and Bassey will also be part of the rotation for the season opener under partially guaranteed deals.

“Georges and Brandon Williams are on our team,” Kerr said. “Yeah, they’re on our team opening night, and they’re in the rotation opening night. Charles, too. Yeah, Charles is a big, big part of the front court equation, especially with Kristaps (Porzingis) out. Al (Horford) being limited, Charles is important for us.”

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That means Tyler Burton, Alex Toohey and Dalen Terry are the likely cuts before the roster deadline. They are on Exhibit 10 deals.

Burton and Toohey are eligible for two-way spots, but they are unlikely to unseat L.J. Cryer, Malevy Leons or Graham Ike.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Terry is ineligible for a two-way contract. However, the Warriors are hoping to see him join their NBA G League affiliate team to help his development.

“Dalen Terry is not two-way eligible and wasn’t going to make the roster over those other guys,” Johnson tweeted. “Warriors like him and hope his game keeps growing in Santa Cruz.”

Terry is a former first-round pick by the Chicago Bulls. He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers last season. He was waived this summer to make room for LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Warriors Opening Night Roster

Here is the potential opening night roster for the Golden State Warriors:

PG: Stephen Curry, Brandon Williams and L.J. Cryer

Stephen Curry, Brandon Williams and L.J. Cryer SG: Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton, Will Richard and Gary Payton II

Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, De’Anthony Melton, Will Richard and Gary Payton II SF: Jimmy Butler, Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos

Jimmy Butler, Yaxel Lendeborg and Gui Santos PF: Draymond Green, Georges Niang and Malevy Leons

Draymond Green, Georges Niang and Malevy Leons C: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Charles Bassey and Graham Ike

Curry, Podziemski, Santos, Lendeborg and Green are the likely starters, with Moody, Butler and Porzingis out indefinitely.