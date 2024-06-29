Warriors ‘Preparing’ to Lose Klay Thompson in Free Agency: Report

The end of one of the most iconic pairings in NBA history looks to be happening. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriors are “preparing” to lose Klay Thompson in free agency.

“The Golden State Warriors are preparing to lose four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson in free agency, an expected parting of ways between a legendary dynasty and one of its legacy players, league sources told The Athletic,” Charania wrote on June 29.

Thompson has spent his entire career with the Warriors after being drafted by the team with the 11th pick in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft. He’ll hit the open market on June 30 at 6 p.m. Eastern time as a free agent.

Thompson Feels the Warriors’ Interest ‘Has Been Disingenuous’: The Athletic

The Golden State Warriors have had an interest in bringing back Thompson, but Charania reported that there hasn’t been much communication since the negotiating period started.

Thompson and the Warriors were able to negotiate right after the NBA Finals concluded.

“Thompson and the Warriors have had close to no communication since the negotiating period opened for incumbent free agents nearly two weeks ago and no offer has been made, team and league sources said,” Charania wrote.

Charania added that Thompson’s side has felt their interest in a reunion “has been disingenuous” and doesn’t want to be a secondary priority.

“The Warriors, after other business, have wanted to circle back and negotiate with Thompson. But he isn’t expected to be there waiting as a willing secondary priority in their summer plan, with his side feeling that the Warriors’ interest in a reunion has been disingenuous,” Charania wrote.

“The five-time All-Star guard is determined to find a new home elsewhere for his 14th NBA season and beyond, with both sides believing their 13-year run together is over, league sources said.”

Three Teams Interested in Thompson

Thompson will have suitors in free agency because he’s one of the top 3-point shooters in NBA history. While Thompson struggled defensively and shot the lowest percentage from 3-point range in a season when he played more than 32 games, he still shot 38.7% on 9.0 attempts per game.

According to Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks are expected to be “strong suitors” for his services.

The Lakers could make the most sense for Thompson.

LeBron James opted out of his player option for the 2024-25 season, allowing him to hit free agency.

On June 29, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported that James’ agent, Rich Paul, said he’s looking for roster improvements.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster,” Paul said.

If James returned, adding Thompson would be a major improvement to the roster. Last season, the Lakers shot the fewest 3-point shots per game in the NBA, with 31.0 attempts. They also hit the seventh fewest, at 11.7 makes per game. Thompson could benefit greatly from getting open looks next to Anthony Davis and James.

Thompson, a Los Angeles native, would be able to return home. His father, Mychal Thompson, also played for the Lakers from 1986 to 1991.