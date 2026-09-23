Warriors’ $100 Million Plan Hinges on Stephen Curry Decision

Stephen Curry has spent nearly two decades bending defenses. Now, his next contract decision could reshape the Golden State Warriors’ future.

Curry is eligible for a two-year extension worth up to $136.7 million, but he has not committed to a deal with training camp approaching. According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the Warriors currently project to have more than $100 million in salary-cap space next summer because their roster is loaded with expiring contracts. A maximum Curry extension — or anything close to it — would reduce that figure to roughly $45 million.

That gap represents more than accounting gymnastics. It could determine whether the Warriors merely renovate their roster or make one more aggressive attempt to construct a championship contender around Curry.

“I don’t want there to be no drama,” Curry told ESPN. “No talking points. This team should be competitive and go win.”

There is no indication Curry wants to leave. He called finishing his career with Golden State his “obvious goal.” The unresolved question is how much financial flexibility the franchise cornerstone wants to preserve for the Warriors’ next roster overhaul.

Warriors Could Enter Rare Free-Agent Market

For years, Golden State operated above the salary cap, relying on trades, draft picks and limited exceptions while paying historic luxury-tax bills. The summer of 2027 offers a potential escape hatch.

ESPN identified nine teams that could generate cap space: the Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. Extensions, trades and option decisions could reduce that number to as few as three.

Even $45 million would give Golden State meaningful spending power, though it would fall short of the projected starting salary for a veteran maximum contract. More than $100 million would allow general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. to pursue a superstar, sign multiple starters or absorb expensive contracts through trades.

Golden State’s Prospective 2027 Free-Agent Targets

The potential 2027 NBA free-agent class is both tantalizing and complicated.

Nikola Jokić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns hold player options for the 2027-28 season. Each could reach unrestricted free agency by declining that option.

Jokić plans to delay his extension decision until next summer, when he could become eligible for a five-year contract worth approximately $359.5 million. The three-time MVP has said his preference is to remain with Denver for the rest of his career, making his delay appear financially motivated rather than an exit strategy.

Davis and the Washington Wizards have postponed meaningful extension discussions until the season. Davis can decline a $62.8 million player option, leaving Washington to decide whether to extend him, trade him or risk losing him in 2027.

Towns’ extension negotiations with the New York Knicks have stagnated, and an agreement is considered unlikely before training camp. He holds a $61 million player option for 2027-28.

Curry also remains positioned to become an unrestricted free agent if he does not extend with Golden State.

The next tier of prospective free agents could include Michael Porter Jr., Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins and Cam Johnson, barring extensions or other roster moves.

Cap space guarantees nothing. Stars often sign extensions or change teams through trades before reaching the open market. But the Warriors rarely possess this degree of flexibility.

Curry says there will be no drama. For Golden State, there could still be more than $55 million riding on his decision.