Former Golden State Warriors 1st-Round Pick Is Still An NBA Free Agent

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is coming off a season where he spent time with the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.

He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range in nine games.

Over the offseason, Baldwin Jr. became a free agent.

As of July 16, the 23-year-old still remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Looking At Baldwin Jr.:

Baldwin Jr. played one season of college basketball at Milwaukee.

He finished that year with averages of 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 34.4% from the field in 11 games.

The Golden Warriors then selected Baldwin Jr. with the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Baldwin Jr. only ended up spending one season with Golden State.

He finished that year with averages of 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.1% from three-point range in 31 games.