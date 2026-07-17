Former Golden State Warriors 1st-Round Pick Is Still An NBA Free Agent

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Patrick Baldwin Jr. #7 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Kenyon Martin Jr. #6 of the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at Chase Center on February 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range in nine games.
GettyPatrick Baldwin Jr. #23 of the Los Angeles Clippers poses for a portrait during media day at Intuit Dome on September 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
Over the offseason, Baldwin Jr. became a free agent.
As of July 16, the 23-year-old still remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Looking At Baldwin Jr.:
GettyPatrick Baldwin Jr. #7 of the Golden State Warriors takes a three point shot during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Baldwin Jr. played one season of college basketball at Milwaukee.
He finished that year with averages of 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 34.4% from the field in 11 games.
The Golden Warriors then selected Baldwin Jr. with the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
GettyPatrick Baldwin Jr. #7 of the Golden State Warriors takes a three point shot during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 13, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Baldwin Jr. only ended up spending one season with Golden State.
He finished that year with averages of 3.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.1% from three-point range in 31 games.
GettyGolden State Warriors’ Patrick Baldwin Jr. fights for the ball with Washington Wizards’ Delon Wright during the NBA Japan Games 2022 pre-season basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama on October 2, 2022.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is coming off a season where he spent time with the LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.He finished the year with averages of 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range in nine games.Over the offseason, Baldwin Jr. became a free […]
Former Golden State Warriors 1st-Round Pick Is Still An NBA Free Agent