Warriors Make Major Announcement Amid Steph Curry Extension Wait

The Golden State Warriors know where they will begin the next phase of their championship chase. They are still waiting to find out when Stephen Curry will formally commit to staying for it.

Golden State announced Monday that it will hold its 2026 training camp at BYU-Hawaii, bringing the franchise back to Oahu before a six-game preseason schedule that begins against the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 4.

The announcement supplies the Warriors with their first concrete countdown to the new season at a moment when their biggest piece of unfinished business remains Curry’s contract.

Curry became eligible Saturday for a two-year, $136.7 million maximum extension that could keep him under contract through the 2028-29 season. The 38-year-old is entering the final year of his current deal, worth $62.6 million.

There has been no indication Curry intends to leave. There also has been no signature yet.

“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Warriors Heading Back to Hawaii

The Warriors will train at BYU-Hawaii from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 before facing the Clippers the following day at Bankoh Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

It will be Golden State’s second training camp on Oahu in three years and its sixth trip to BYU-Hawaii for camp overall. The Warriors previously trained there in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2024, according to the team announcement.

After Hawaii, Golden State returns to Chase Center to face the Lakers on Oct. 6. The Warriors then visit Portland on Oct. 7, host Sacramento on Oct. 10 and meet the Lakers again on Oct. 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Their preseason concludes against Portland at Chase Center on Oct. 16.

By then, the Warriors would presumably prefer Curry’s contractual future to be settled, too.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has repeatedly made clear that Golden State wants to extend Curry before the season. Curry, however, is treating the negotiations with considerably less urgency.

“The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Steph Curry Extension Hangs Over Golden State’s Season Countdown

That familiar roster will not be completely healthy when camp begins.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are recovering from significant knee injuries and are expected to miss the start of the season. The Warriors retained Draymond Green, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, Gary Payton II and De’Anthony Melton while adding Georges Niang, Brandon Williams and lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg.

Golden State is coming off a 37-45 season in which injuries helped derail its playoff hopes. Curry appeared in only 43 games, making health as important as any offseason transaction.

Now the calendar is set.

Training camp starts Sept. 29. The preseason starts five days later.

The only date the Warriors still do not have is the one that will matter most: when Curry puts pen to paper.