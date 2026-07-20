Warriors Dealt Bad News on LeBron James Decision After Rich Paul Update

The Golden State Warriors have not been eliminated from the LeBron James sweepstakes. At this stage, that qualifies as the good news.

The more consequential portion of ESPN insider Shams Charania’s latest report arrived Monday afternoon, when he identified Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia—not Golden State—as the teams receiving James’ primary attention.

Golden State remains one of five organizations waiting for an answer. Minnesota is the other Western Conference possibility. But with James entering the fourth week of his free agency, the clearest momentum continues to point east.

“My understanding, though, over the last couple of weeks is that the focus has been primarily on the Eastern Conference teams, being Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia,” Charania said on NBA Today.

That does not close the door on the Warriors. It does suggest they remain outside the front row of contenders despite their persistent pursuit of pairing James with Stephen Curry.

LeBron James Has No Timetable for Decision

Charania said he spoke Monday morning with James’ longtime agent, Rich Paul, who emphasized that the decision now rests with James.

The interested teams have submitted their pitches. James has gathered the information he wanted. Nothing remains to be negotiated before he selects where he will play his 24th NBA season.

“It’s up to him on a choice of which team he wants to play for,” Charania said. “All of the information is in. The teams are set. Everyone’s made their moves.”

There is only one problem for the NBA teams—and free agents—waiting for James to act.

“There is no decision, no choice yet,” Charania said. “There’s no timetable on a choice as of yet.”

The lack of a timeline poured cold water on the speculation Patrick Beverley created Monday morning. James’ former Lakers teammate wrote on X that he had heard James would reveal his destination that day, but offered no sourcing.

Charania’s conversation with Paul carries considerably more weight.

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Warriors Are Chasing Three Eastern Conference Teams

The five teams still awaiting James’ decision are Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia, Golden State and Minnesota, according to Charania.

Each Eastern Conference contender can make a distinct case.

Cleveland offers the full-circle ending of a third stint with James’ hometown franchise. Miami offers a reunion surrounded by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Philadelphia has assembled a roster featuring Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

Golden State’s proposal is less conventional and perhaps more compelling as theater.

James and Curry defined an era from opposite sides of four consecutive NBA Finals before displaying their compatibility during Team USA’s gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Curry has openly embraced the possibility of turning that longtime rivalry into a partnership.

“Hopefully it happens,” Curry said recently.

Golden State Still Has Geographic Advantage

The Warriors also can offer something none of the Eastern Conference favorites can: proximity to James’ family in Los Angeles.

James has acknowledged that his wife, Savannah, and daughter, Zhuri, are central to his decision. Zhuri, who is nearly 12, has spent most of her life in Southern California.

A season in the Bay Area would allow James to remain a short flight from home rather than relocate his family or spend the year playing across the country. Andscape’s Marc J. Spears has cited that consideration as a reason Golden State should not be dismissed.

That advantage has not yet elevated the Warriors into James’ primary group.

Charania’s report leaves Golden State alive but trailing. Its pitch has been delivered, and there are no additional moves to make on James’ behalf.

The Warriors’ most ambitious offseason plan now depends on whether James values Curry and California enough to look past the three teams commanding most of his attention.