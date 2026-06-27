Warriors Believe They Are Now Front Runners For LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors believe they have a real chance to land LeBron James as the biggest name on the free agent market this offseason. James has not agreed to a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and recent reports indicated they have not talked in over a week. The chances of LeBron leaving the Lakers feel stronger than ever now thanks to a few noteworthy variables.

Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel reported that Golden State believes they are the favorite among rumors of James leaving Los Angeles:

“In terms of having access to their full mid-level exception, the Warriors firmly believe that they are the frontrunners to land LeBron James if he left the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. Once again, Golden State is pursuing LeBron, and this will be their best chance yet… assuming James would even consider taking a massive pay cut to join them.”

Siegel later adds that the Warriors believe they can convince LeBron to take a lot less money from his previous $50+ million salary. James joining Golden State on a $10 to $20 million contract would require belief in the roster’s chances of contending for an NBA Championship. The opportunity is growing to talk him into it, amidst rumors of LeBron leaving the Lakers.

Why Golden State Warriors Badly Want LeBron

The offseason for Golden State is clear – add a star who instills confidence in Stephen Curry that he can contend. Curry has played elite basketball over the past few seasons to warrant getting more help, especially since injuries have been the only thing to slow him down.

Jimmy Butler missing at least half the season with his later career surgery rehab presents less confidence in the current roster of aging veterans and unproven young talents. Curry can at least live out a dream scenario of his teaming with a fellow face of the generation as both chase one final title run together.

LeBron was impressive enough last season and stepped up as a top option when Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves missed time due to injury. The Warriors missed out on Giannis Antetokounmpo and aren’t among the top rumored likely partners in a Kawhi Leonard trade. James represents their final chance to get one of their top options.

Sign & Trade Could Help Warriors & Lakers

The smartest move for the Warriors in a sign and trade would be to flip the injured Butler and a young asset or draft picks. Trading Butler is the wisest move to free up cap space and open up enough money to another starting caliber player.

The Lakers taking a risk on Butler makes sense since he’s the perfect LeBron replacement for a playoff run next season. Butler’s defense helps make up for the flaws of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, while not putting pressure on him to score high every night with that much offensive fire power.

Other trade scenarios would see Golden State having to give one of their younger big men or even top prospect Brandin Podziemski. The Warriors are desperate to add a star, and they would become the top NBA attraction for Curry and James ending their careers there.