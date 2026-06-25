Lakers Fans Get Negative Update About Keeping LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to keep free agent LeBron James after re-signing Austin Reaves a few days ago. However, some things are trending negatively for the potential of James staying in Los Angeles. ESPN insider Shams Charania revealed that the Lakers reached out to LeBron right after the NBA Finals to start communication, but they have not spoken much since then. Reaves getting his deal offered, while James is not talking to the Lakers doesn’t provide the most optimism.

Charania dropped the following quote on NBA Today when discussing updates:

“There was a check-in call made, to my understanding, early in free agency once teams were able to start negotiating with their own free agents after the end of the NBA Finals. Since then, though, there hasn’t been much communication, from my understanding, between the Lakers and LeBron James’ side. And certainly not an offer yet. They’re trying to see what can they do with his $50 million of space, potentially, and then where does that leave LeBron?”

The quote confirmed that the Lakers have yet to reach out with an official offer to James in free agency. Most pundits believe the team clearly needs more help this offseason, but time will tell if they prioritize keeping LeBron or going after younger options who better fit around Luka Doncic moving forward.

LeBron Could Drastically Change Free Agency

The situation between the Lakers and James remains the most important thing to dictate the rest of free agency. This offseason’s biggest free agents are names like Jalen Duren, Norman Powell, and Tobias Harris after other better talents re-signed.

LeBron initially looked like a unique scenario of the Lakers likely keeping him, with two or three other teams looking to make a run at him. The Cleveland Cavaliers are often considered the only other realistic team since they allow him to retire at home with the franchise most associated with his career.

Golden State Warriors’ management hope to enter the James sweepstakes, but it remains hard to see them having enough money or improving enough to contend. Other teams could enter the equation if LeBron truly wants to test free agency. Things must fully end with the Lakers once other teams can start offering deals in early July.

Lakers Still Considered Favorite For LeBron

The lack of realistic options on the market makes it most likely that the Lakers and LeBron will still find a way to agree to a deal. James loves living in Los Angeles and gets to retire in a franchise he’s been a part of for over seven years now.

Getting the fun novelty of playing with his son Bronny James is another perk that only continues elsewhere if they get traded together in a sign and trade. The Lakers have the easiest scenario for LeBron to continue playing there without changing too much.

Cleveland’s best chance to get James would be a sign and trade that sends center Jarrett Allen to the Lakers, but that remains complicated. Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka must decide quickly before the situation escalates into LeBron wanting to leave.