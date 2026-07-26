Warriors, Veteran Guard Have ‘Mutual Interest’ After LeBron, AD Misses

The Golden State Warriors‘ pursuit of a franchise-altering offseason has yet to produce the splash they envisioned.

After falling short in their bids to land Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Warriors appear poised to turn their attention inward by retaining one of Steve Kerr’s most trusted veterans.

According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, Golden State and unrestricted free agent Gary Payton II have mutual interest in a reunion on a veteran minimum contract. While no deal has been finalized, the expectation is that both sides will continue working toward keeping the defensive specialist in the Bay Area.

It would be a familiar move for a franchise still searching for its first outside addition of the summer.

Golden State entered the offseason determined to maximize what remains of Stephen Curry’s championship window. The Warriors first explored a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis, believing the All-NBA big man could not only transform their frontcourt but also strengthen their recruiting pitch for LeBron James.

Neither pursuit materialized.

The Washington Wizards ultimately held onto Davis despite Golden State’s interest, and James instead chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers after weighing multiple contenders. More recently, the Warriors also moved on from former trade target Michael Porter Jr., ending another avenue to bolster their offense.

While Golden State has retained key veterans and continued discussions on Curry’s expected extension, the organization remains the NBA’s only team yet to add a new player this offseason.

Against that backdrop, bringing back Payton represents less of a headline-grabbing move than a practical one.

Warriors Still Searching for Offseason Answers

Payton won’t erase the disappointment of missing on Davis or James, nor will he solve Golden State’s biggest need for another dependable scorer.

What he would provide is certainty.

The Warriors know exactly what they’re getting from the 33-year-old guard, whose impact has consistently outweighed his modest offensive production.

Payton appeared in 73 games during the 2025-26 season, averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 58.3% from the field in just 15.6 minutes per game. His efficiency and activity helped stabilize the second unit, and his athleticism remained a perfect fit in Kerr’s motion offense.

For a team still exploring ways to improve around Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green, retaining a proven contributor would preserve continuity while leaving financial flexibility for any future roster upgrades.

Why Gary Payton II Remains a Kerr Favorite

Payton’s value has never been defined by the box score.

At 6-foot-2, he regularly accepts the challenge of guarding bigger wings and elite perimeter scorers, allowing Golden State to switch defensively without sacrificing toughness or intensity. On offense, his instincts as a cutter and screener make him an ideal complement to Curry, whose gravity creates scoring opportunities for teammates willing to move without the basketball.

Few players have mastered that role better than Payton.

Kerr once described him as a “power forward in a point guard’s body,” a fitting explanation for a player whose game has always defied traditional positions.

“Power forward in a point guard’s body. It makes him very unique,” Kerr said early last season. “But his speed and quickness in the dunker spot is tough for people to handle, but also just his feel down there to create the openings.”

That unique combination of defensive versatility, basketball IQ and relentless energy has earned Paton the confidence of Kerr and the Warriors’ veteran core throughout multiple postseason runs. Whether he’s generating extra possessions with offensive rebounds, forcing turnovers at the point of attack or making timely cuts for easy baskets, his influence often extends far beyond his individual statistics.

Re-signing Payton won’t be the blockbuster move many Warriors fans envisioned when the offseason began.

But after missing on Davis, LeBron and other marquee targets, bringing back one of the franchise’s most dependable role players would give Golden State something it desperately needs entering training camp: stability.

And for a team still chasing another championship with Curry, stability may be the first step before the next big move arrives.