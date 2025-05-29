Warriors Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Pitch

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made it clear after the 2024-25 season that the team needed a reliable center, which would ensure that Draymond Green could play his natural position of power forward.

Ideally, the Warriors would need a stretch five who can also serve as a weak-side rim protector. If there’s one player who perfectly fits that prototype, it’s Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes earlier proposed a trade that would see Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Gui Santos head to Boston.

The following trade pitch would help the Lakers hold onto Moody and Hield, and instead build a package around Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent. The Warriors would have to execute a sign-and-trade with the Celtics to pull this off.

With Kuminga expected to command offer sheets in the range of $25-$30M, the Warriors may have the needed assets to acquire Porzingis’ $30.7M expiring contract.

Celtics would receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Gui Santos, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Warriors would receive: Kristaps Porzingis

Warriors Have Interest In Porzingis

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Warriors have long maintained an interest in Porzingis due to his ability to protect the rim and offer floor spacing.

“The Golden State Warriors have long been viewed as a potential destination for Porzingis before he even joined Boston in 2023,” wrote Siegel.

“It is no secret to anyone that the Warriors will be seeking immediate frontcourt production,” Siegel wrote. The Warriors were heavily linked to Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic at the deadline, but the team went after Jimmy Butler instead.

“Since he doesn’t carry any long-term financial restraints, Porzingis could fill an immediate gap next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler,” Siegel added. “This fit makes sense, but Porzingis’ health is the top concern many teams share at this time.”

Other Warriors Trade Options

If the Celtics don’t show interest in acquiring Kuminga, the Warriors could look to gauge the interest among other teams, per several insiders.

With Kuminga almost a lock to depart the Bay Area, it’s in the best interest of the Warriors to find the Congolese forward an ideal home while using him as a trade chip. Another 3-and-D name earmarked as a potential Warriors target is Nets wing Cam Johnson, who has two years left on a budget-friendly contract.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley predicted a potential sign-and-trade scenario where the Warriors and Nets would swap out Kuminga for Johnson.

“Even if Golden State is less than convinced Kuminga is a long-term fit for the team, it will want to recoup something for the asset,” Buckley wrote.