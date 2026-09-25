Warriors Trade Pitch Lands All-Star Jalen Duren Amid Pistons Standoff

As the Detroit Pistons and restricted free agent Jalen Duren hit a standstill in contract negotiations, the Golden State Warriors have emerged as a potential suitor for the All-Star big man.

Some insiders believe the Warriors, who are projected to have substantial cap room in 2027, could pursue Duren if he signs Detroit’s $9.6M qualifying offer by Oct. 1 to enter free agency next summer. However, there’s an alternative reality in which the Warriors can land Duren before the Oct. 1 deadline via sign-and-trade.

Warriors Trade Idea Lands Jalen Duren

Warriors would receive: Jalen Duren ($42M sign-and-trade)

Pistons would receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody (via $15M TPE), Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos (via $5.2M TPE), 2027 1st-round pick (via GSW)

Why the Warriors Do It

To secure a long-term franchise cornerstone and their center of the future. Furthermore, this hypothetical trade does not affect Golden State’s ambitious plans for 2027, when Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler will still come off the books.

If anything, the Warriors will have a blank slate with Duren, Yaxel Lendeborg and Stephen Curry (after he sigs an extension) and put pieces around the trio with their ample cap space. This Warriors trade idea also eliminates the possibility of the Warriors overpaying for restricted free agent Brandin Podziemski in a year’s time.

The best part about this trade is the Warriors still give the trio of Curry, Green and Butler one more shot at pursuing a championship, while also preparing for the future.

Why the Pistons Do It

Kristaps Porzingis, if healthy, projects as a nice fit next to Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, John Collins and a Pistons team lacking front-court shooting. He can also pick some of the slack left by Isaiah Stewart’s exit, notably with his rim protection.

Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Gui Santos are all young enough to grow with Detroit’s core and possibly turn into key pieces of J.B. Bickerstaff’s rotation. They’re all on manageable contracts, too, making them risk-free acquisitions.

Crucially, the trade fetches them an unprotected 2027 first-round pick from a Warriors team projected to win less than 40 games by oddsmakers. Per the new Draft Lottery rules, Golden State could potentially land a top-10 pick next year.

The Pistons have everything to gain from this move. They end the Duren saga, get a new starting center, add some interesting pieces to their bench and secure a draft asset.