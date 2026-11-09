Warriors Get Disappointing Update on 2 Coveted Trade Targets Ahead of Pelicans Clash

The Golden State Warriors won’t get an up-close look at two players who have been on their trade radar when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Center Yves Missi and forward Trey Murphy III have both been ruled out for the 10 p.m. ET matchup at Chase Center, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Monday, Nov. 9.

Missi remains sidelined with a left knee contusion and bone bruise, while Murphy is dealing with bilateral patellar tendinopathy.

Their absences come as Golden State continues exploring potential roster upgrades, particularly with Kristaps Porzingis away from the team and Jimmy Butler recovering from ACL surgery.

Both Pelicans players have drawn interest from the Warriors, although there is no indication that a trade involving either is imminent.

Warriors Recently Inquired About Yves Missi

Missi has emerged as an intriguing option for Golden State’s frontcourt.

According to Shamit Dua of In The N.O., the Warriors recently contacted the Pelicans to inquire about the 22-year-old center.

However, New Orleans has resisted trade overtures, with new coach Jamahl Mosley reportedly viewing Missi as an important part of the team’s defensive future.

The 6-foot-11 big man averaged 7.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over his first two NBA seasons.

He opened the 2026-27 campaign with 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks against Indiana before suffering his knee injury in Utah.

Missi has played only twice this season.

His athleticism, rebounding and rim protection could address a longstanding concern for the Warriors, who have frequently relied on undersized lineups.

With Porzingis’ future uncertain, Golden State has continued examining the trade market for frontcourt help.

Missi’s affordable rookie-scale contract also makes him an attractive target, although convincing New Orleans to part with him remains another challenge.

Trey Murphy III Remains Coveted Warriors Trade Target

Murphy represents a different potential upgrade.

The 6-foot-8 forward has been on Golden State’s wish list for years because of his perimeter shooting, defensive versatility and ability to play alongside Stephen Curry.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater previously reported that the Warriors viewed Murphy as an ideal fit for Steve Kerr’s system.

Golden State reportedly offered two first-round picks for Murphy during the offseason, but New Orleans wanted three first-round selections and a young player, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel.

Murphy averaged a career-high 21.5 points last season while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

This season, he is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists through nine appearances.

His latest absence adds another injury concern for the Pelicans, who enter Monday’s game having lost six of their first 10 contests.

Golden State, meanwhile, has won seven consecutive games after opening the season 0-3.

The Warriors will attempt to complete a perfect six-game homestand before beginning a five-game road trip.

For now, Missi and Murphy remain potential trade considerations rather than immediate reinforcements.

Their absence Monday means Golden State will have to evaluate both players from afar as general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. weighs his options for strengthening Curry’s supporting cast.