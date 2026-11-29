The Golden State Warriors reportedly have no intention to add draft compensation or an additional player to trade Kristaps Porzingis, who has only $3M guaranteed in his $20M player option for the 2027-28 season.

Sidelined indefinitely with an undisclosed illness, the Latvian big man carries little trade value. Still, league insiders believe teams looking to shed long-term money — such as the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks — could bite on Porzingis’ essentially expiring deal.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported over the weekend that the Warriors remain adamant they won’t attach draft capital or players just to dump Porzingis.

“With Porzingis, the Warriors have such a weird rubric of things they’re trying to achieve,” he said.

“They want to send him out, not really send any draft capital out, not really send any additional salary out and somehow bring back a player who will impact their on-floor competitiveness,” added the NBA insider.

Can Warriors Find a Taker?

Fischer questioned how the Warriors plan to pull off such an ambitious move, given that Porzingis will likely retire or be bought out after the season.

“Pretty much every team I’ve spoken to has said, ‘Why would we give the Warriors a player who’s good and can help them, for a player who’s not playing and likely to retire without getting compensated back?'”

Earlier this week, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Warriors want to flip Porzingis’ contract “into a big man who can help them,” floating Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. as a potential target. Carter Jr. is in the first year of a three-year, $58M extension that league insiders fear could age poorly by 2028–29, when he is owed $20.9M. Projected to cross the second apron next year, the Magic are reportedly eager to shed salary — potentially giving Golden State an opening to land him.

Warriors Trade Options for Porzingis

“The Magic are known as a team that needs to shed money,” Stein said on the “ALL NBA Podcast” [H/T HoopsRumors].

“So theoretically, that’s where you get a match where you say ‘Okay, Orlando could really use the Porzingis contract because if they trade Wendell Carter to Golden State, they could buy Porzingis out and realize a lot of financial savings,’ but generally speaking, teams that are talking to the Warriors want Golden State to sweeten trade offers with draft picks.”

“The Magic aren’t just going to trade Wendell Carter Jr. to the Warriors, they would want draft compensation and the Warriors have to decide,” added Stein.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Luca Evans has brought up other centers — such as the Milwaukee Bucks’ Myles Turner, Dallas Mavericks’ Daniel Gafford and Charlotte Hornets’ Naz Reid — as potential Warriors trade options, though all three scenarios would saddle Golden State with long-term money.

Evans also floated longtime Warriors target Trey Murphy, but such a move would require Golden State to part with a significant haul of draft assets.