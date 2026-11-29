Barring any last-minute setbacks, Stephen Curry will be in the Golden State Warriors lineup for their Christmas Day clash against the Denver Nuggets.

ESPN has revised its return timeline for the injured Curry (abdomen/oblique), projecting the future Hall of Famer to be back for the Dec. 12 road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If that timeline holds, the Warriors will be without Curry for four more games: the LA Clippers (Sunday), Utah Jazz (Tuesday), New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 7) and Denver Nuggets (Nov. 10).

After failing to qualify for the NBA Cup knockouts, the Warriors will get nearly a week off following their matchup against the Jazz — a break that reduces their game load and could accelerate Curry’s return.

Stephen Curry Injury Update

Earlier this week, the Warriors announced that Curry — who has already sat out six straight games — will miss at least three more before being reevaluated next Friday following their matchup against the Pelicans. In an encouraging sign, the team added that he has progressed to individual on-court workouts as he recovers from the oblique tear he suffered in a Nov. 11 road loss to the Houston Rockets.

“The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He has started to do individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated again next Wednesday,” the seven-time NBA champions wrote in a press release.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that Curry stayed behind rather than traveling with the team for the NBA Cup group finale against the Trail Blazers, a sign he is focusing on the final stages of his recovery.

“Curry remained in San Francisco to work with Rick Celebrini, the team’s lead medical decision-maker, while the team flew to Portland for a Friday night game against the Blazers. Curry will also miss Sunday’s home game against the LA Clippers.”

Warriors Struggle Without Curry

Before Curry suffered his injury, Golden State looked like one of the West’s top contenders, riding an eight-game winning streak into Houston with an 8-3 record. Since he went down, the Warriors have stumbled to a 2-6 mark, including an 0-5 road trip immediately following the setback.

Over their last six games without Curry, the Warriors rank dead last in the NBA in offensive rating (102.8) and 28th in net rating (-13.2). Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg — who looked like the prohibitive Rookie of the Year favorite alongside Curry — has also struggled to adjust to life without the iconic sharpshooter, averaging 16.2 points on 37/18/82 shooting splits with a team-worst minus-14.8 plus/minus during that stretch.