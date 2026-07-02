Warriors Get Major Trey Murphy III Trade Update Amid LeBron Pursuit

The Golden State Warriors may have just received an unexpected opening in their pursuit of Trey Murphy III.

Whether they choose to capitalize on it is another question.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the New Orleans Pelicans have lowered their asking price for Murphy from the equivalent of four first-round picks to three, creating a more realistic pathway for teams that have monitored the versatile forward’s trade market over the past year.

The Warriors remain one of them.

But Scotto also noted that Golden State’s interest “is to be determined” as the franchise continues weighing its pursuit of LeBron James.

That leaves general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. facing another pivotal offseason decision.

Murphy’s Price Has Become More Attainable

Murphy has long been viewed as one of the NBA’s most difficult trade targets.

Before last season’s trade deadline, the Warriors were among several teams—including the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers—that contacted New Orleans about the 26-year-old forward.

The Pelicans resisted every offer.

Now the landscape appears to be changing.

According to Scotto, New Orleans has reduced its asking price from the equivalent of four first-round picks to three.

League executives remain divided on whether that’s still too steep.

Some believe Murphy’s contract—with three years and $87 million remaining—justifies a three-first-round return because of his age, production and one of the league’s most team-friendly contracts for a player of his caliber.

Others argue that the recent trades involving Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard suggest two first-round picks should ultimately represent the ceiling.

Regardless, Murphy appears more attainable now than he did only weeks ago.

Warriors Suddenly Have Another Option

Golden State has the draft capital to make a legitimate run at Murphy.

The Warriors control three tradable first-round picks and three second-round picks, giving Dunleavy enough flexibility to assemble a competitive package without completely exhausting the organization’s future assets.

Those picks were once expected to serve a much different purpose.

Earlier this offseason, Golden State was repeatedly linked to Anthony Davis as part of an ambitious plan to reunite him with LeBron James in San Francisco. The thinking around the league was straightforward: pair James with Davis again and give Stephen Curry another superstar running mate in one blockbuster offseason.

That vision has since unraveled.

“The scenario in which LeBron James and Anthony Davis reunite in San Francisco appears to have died on the vine,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported on June 30.

Amick added that league sources indicated the Warriors are no longer operating as though Davis is attainable.

“The Warriors are now signaling that Davis isn’t in their plans,” Amick wrote, adding that the Washington Wizards “are very against the prospect of trading him to the Warriors (or, for now, anywhere).”

With that avenue effectively closed, Golden State suddenly has significant draft capital available for another impact move.

Murphy may now represent the most realistic star-caliber addition on the market.

Why Murphy Fits Golden State

The Warriors’ interest has never been difficult to understand.

Murphy is coming off another outstanding campaign, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from three-point range, cementing himself as one of the NBA’s premier two-way wings.

His length, floor spacing and defensive versatility make him an ideal fit alongside Curry while also helping Golden State become younger and more athletic.

At 26 years old, Murphy bridges both timelines.

He is experienced enough to contribute immediately to a championship contender while remaining young enough to be a foundational piece beyond Curry’s prime.

Few available players offer that combination.

LeBron Still Shapes the Equation

Even with the Davis pursuit effectively over, LeBron James continues to influence Golden State’s offseason plans.

Scotto reported the Warriors’ level of interest in Murphy remains “to be determined” because the organization is still monitoring James’ free agency.

That patience has already come with consequences.

Golden State recently lost out on veteran scoring guard Anfernee Simons after reportedly offering only a veteran minimum contract while preserving financial flexibility in case James became attainable.

Murphy presents a different calculation.

Unlike Davis, acquiring the Pelicans forward would not require waiting for another superstar domino to fall.

Unlike Simons, Murphy would require a meaningful trade package rather than cap space.

The Warriors have the assets to make that move.

The question now is whether Dunleavy decides the time has come to pivot from a LeBron-centered strategy and aggressively pursue one of the NBA’s most coveted young wings before another contender beats Golden State to him.