Warriors Turned Down Big Jaylen Brown Trade Offer From Celtics

The Golden State Warriors are still feeling the effects of missing out on LeBron James, but it turns out they made a decision that hurt their chances. NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that the Boston Celtics wanted to trade All-Star Jaylen Brown to the Warriors at this past season’s deadline. However, the price was too high as Boston wanted a haul of future Golden State draft picks.

Charania revealed the following information on the Stephen A Smith Show:

“The Warriors could’ve got in the Jaylen Brown sweepstakes if they wanted to give up four first-round picks-ish, in that range. They decided not to from my understanding. Those two teams, the Warriors and Celtics did talk about a Jaylen Brown trade around the trade deadline, and it was around several first-round draft picks, potential swaps, and seconds.”

The move would have forced the Warriors to lose four future first round draft picks. Most of those picks would likely come after Stephen Curry either retires or suffers a decline. Golden State didn’t want to sacrifice their entire future after Curry to take the chance on Brown making them a title contender. However, we see now that the Philadelphia 76ers trading for Brown helped them also sign LeBron on a cheap free agency deal.

Golden State Had Shots To Impress LeBron James

Charania’s conversation with Stephen A led to him expressing that James didn’t have faith in Golden State’s roster to contend. Rumors indicated that LeBron was waiting to see if the Warriors would trade for Anthony Davis or if the Cleveland Cavaliers would go after Kyrie Irving before picking his team.

According to Shams, Golden State would have been a more realistic choice if they landed either Davis or Brown via a trade. Now the Warriors will leave free agency without any of their desired targets. Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo were other rumored names on Golden State’s wish list go elsewhere.

None of the hopes have worked out and the Warriors will enter next season with the same roster, except for rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. The franchise could look to add cheap veterans or players looking to prove their value before the offseason ends, but few names are game changers.

Boston Tried To Rip Off Warriors

Brown’s value was quite at this year’s trade deadline due to his career best year. Boston was the second seed in the Eastern Conference, despite losing Jayson Tatum to injury and Jrue Holiday getting traded last offseason.

The Celtics seemingly wanted to unload Brown’s contract since they were already thinking about a trade while contending. Golden State couldn’t part ways with all those picks and a player to make the salaries work. Injured Jimmy Butler could have been moved, but it would have been a one for one trade and then losing all picks.

The Warriors couldn’t take that risk, especially at the time when they had higher hopes for offseason targets. Considering the 76ers only gave up Paul George and two draft picks, Boston ultimately settled for a disappointing trade package compared to what they asked of teams like Golden State.