Yaxel Lendeborg Breaks Silence on Derik Queen Altercation

Early in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors‘ dominant win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Yaxel Lendeborg got into it with Derik Queen.

With 10:51 left in the game, Queen was called for a foul on Graham Ike. The Pelicans’ big man then pushed the rookie, prompting Lendeborg to defend his teammate.

Officials and players quickly intervened and separated the players.

Queen and Lendeborg were called for technical fouls with the Warriors up by 47 points at that point.

Yaxel Lendeborg Breaks Silence on Derik Queen Incident

In his postgame media availability, Yaxel Lendeborg was asked about what happened between him and Derik Queen.

Lendeborg explained that he was just protecting his teammate and had some words with the New Orleans Pelicans center.

“I wouldn’t say (he) trying me, honestly,” Lendeborg said. “But, you know, he just pushed Graham. That was kind of crazy. So, I just said a couple cuss words and then said, ‘Don’t do that kind of in a way,’ and then he kind of came up on me. I kind of tried to do a little foul. It wasn’t as hard as I intended it to be, but just trying to send a message like, ‘Man, don’t mess with the guys.’ You know what I mean?”

It was frustration on Queen’s part since the Pelicans were down big. Queen had a solid game, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds, and 3 blocks in 21 minutes.

Lendeborg, on the other hand, had 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists as the Warriors won 138-87. It was the largest win for the Warriors in 35 years.

The Warriors also extended their winning streak to eight and swept their six-game homestand ahead of a five-game road trip.

Warriors Legend Makes Bold Yaxel Lendeborg Prediction

After Golden State’s win over the Pelicans, Hall of Famer and Warriors legend Chris Mullin made a bold prediction about Yaxel Lendeborg’s season.

“Yaxel, we keep talking about rookie watch?” Mullin said. “He’s putting up those types of numbers. They are not rookie numbers. They are All-Star numbers for one of the best teams in the league.”

In 11 games this season, Lendeborg is averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steals on 52.3% shooting from the field and 44.3% shooting from three-point range.

If the Warriors can keep their spot in the top four of the Western Conference until February, there’s a good chance Steph Curry and Lendeborg could be named All-Stars.