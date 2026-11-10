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Yaxel Lendeborg Breaks Silence on Derik Queen Altercation

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Derik Queen and Yaxel Landeborg
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors talks to Derik Queen #22 of the New Orleans Pelicans before they both received a technical foul in the fourth quarter at Chase Center on November 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Early in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors‘ dominant win against the New Orleans Pelicans, Yaxel Lendeborg got into it with Derik Queen.

With 10:51 left in the game, Queen was called for a foul on Graham Ike. The Pelicans’ big man then pushed the rookie, prompting Lendeborg to defend his teammate.

Officials and players quickly intervened and separated the players.

Queen and Lendeborg were called for technical fouls with the Warriors up by 47 points at that point.

Yaxel Lendeborg Breaks Silence on Derik Queen Incident

Pelicans vs Warriors
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket against Derik Queen #22 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the third quarter at Chase Center on November 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

In his postgame media availability, Yaxel Lendeborg was asked about what happened between him and Derik Queen.

Lendeborg explained that he was just protecting his teammate and had some words with the New Orleans Pelicans center.

“I wouldn’t say (he) trying me, honestly,” Lendeborg said. “But, you know, he just pushed Graham. That was kind of crazy. So, I just said a couple cuss words and then said, ‘Don’t do that kind of in a way,’ and then he kind of came up on me. I kind of tried to do a little foul. It wasn’t as hard as I intended it to be, but just trying to send a message like, ‘Man, don’t mess with the guys.’ You know what I mean?”

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a basket against the LA Clippers during the second half at Chase Center on November 01, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

It was frustration on Queen’s part since the Pelicans were down big. Queen had a solid game, finishing with 16 points, four rebounds, and 3 blocks in 21 minutes.

Lendeborg, on the other hand, had 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists as the Warriors won 138-87. It was the largest win for the Warriors in 35 years.

The Warriors also extended their winning streak to eight and swept their six-game homestand ahead of a five-game road trip.

Warriors Legend Makes Bold Yaxel Lendeborg Prediction

Yaxel Lendeborg
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

After Golden State’s win over the Pelicans, Hall of Famer and Warriors legend Chris Mullin made a bold prediction about Yaxel Lendeborg’s season.

“Yaxel, we keep talking about rookie watch?” Mullin said. “He’s putting up those types of numbers. They are not rookie numbers. They are All-Star numbers for one of the best teams in the league.”

In 11 games this season, Lendeborg is averaging 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 steals on 52.3% shooting from the field and 44.3% shooting from three-point range.

If the Warriors can keep their spot in the top four of the Western Conference until February, there’s a good chance Steph Curry and Lendeborg could be named All-Stars.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Yaxel Lendeborg Breaks Silence on Derik Queen Altercation

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