One of the most impressive rookies of the early season has been Yaxel Lendeborg of the Golden State Warriors.

Lendeborg has seemingly revitalized the Warriors’ franchise, with Steph Curry playing like an MVP at the age of 38.

In nine games this season, Lendeborg is averaging 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals. He’s shooting 49.2 percent from the field, including 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

Warriors Legend on Yaxel Lendeborg

Speaking to Raul Barrigon of HoopsHype, Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors Chris Mullin discussed the team’s early season streak, as well as Yaxel Lendeborg’s impressive start to his career.

“He’s changed, I think, the trajectory of this team already,” Mullin said. “Coming into the season, I think that with Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody starting on the injured list, the plan was just to tread water till they get back and hang around. But all of a sudden, with Yaxel playing at such a high level, I think the narrative has changed a little bit.”

Mullin is hoping that with Yaxel’s emergence and Curry’s high level of play, the Warriors would start to create separation from other Western Conference teams.

The Warriors are 6-3 and are on a six-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Mullin also predicted that based on the Warriors’ standings in February, Lendeborg could become an All-Star as a rookie. He even sees the 24-year-old forward as a perennial All-Star and an All-NBA-type of talent.

Yaxel Lendeborg Ranked Second in Rookie Ladder

For the second straight week, Yaxel Lendeborg has ranked second in the NBA.com Rookie Ladder by Jeff Zillgitt.

“Lendeborg is the sixth player in NBA history to register at least 100 points, 40 rebounds and 20 assists in their first five games, joining Elgin Baylor, Connie Hawkins, Oscar Robertson, Maurice Stokes and Sidney Wicks, according to the Elias Sports Bureau,” Zillgitt wrote.

Lendeborg is just behind Cameron Boozer of the Memphis Grizzlies and ahead of Darius Acuff Jr. of the Sacramento Kings, Caleb Wilson of the Chicago Bulls and AJ Dybantsa of the Washington Wizards.

According to Kalshi, Lendeborg and Boozer are neck-and-neck in the current odds on who’s taking home the Rookie of the Year.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have the same record at 6-3, but they are heading in different directions. The Warriors have won six in a row, while the Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak.