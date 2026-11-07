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Warriors Legend Makes Strong Yaxel Lendeborg Statement

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Yaxel Lendeborg
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Yaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One of the most impressive rookies of the early season has been Yaxel Lendeborg of the Golden State Warriors.

Lendeborg has seemingly revitalized the Warriors’ franchise, with Steph Curry playing like an MVP at the age of 38.

In nine games this season, Lendeborg is averaging 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals. He’s shooting 49.2 percent from the field, including 39.6 percent from 3-point range.

Warriors Legend on Yaxel Lendeborg

Chris Mullin
GettyChris Mullin speaks during the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2011 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Speaking to Raul Barrigon of HoopsHype, Hall of Famer and Golden State Warriors Chris Mullin discussed the team’s early season streak, as well as Yaxel Lendeborg’s impressive start to his career.

“He’s changed, I think, the trajectory of this team already,” Mullin said. “Coming into the season, I think that with Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody starting on the injured list, the plan was just to tread water till they get back and hang around. But all of a sudden, with Yaxel playing at such a high level, I think the narrative has changed a little bit.”

Mullin is hoping that with Yaxel’s emergence and Curry’s high level of play, the Warriors would start to create separation from other Western Conference teams.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he made a basket against the LA Clippers during the second half at Chase Center on November 01, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Warriors are 6-3 and are on a six-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Mullin also predicted that based on the Warriors’ standings in February, Lendeborg could become an All-Star as a rookie. He even sees the 24-year-old forward as a perennial All-Star and an All-NBA-type of talent.

Yaxel Lendeborg Ranked Second in Rookie Ladder

Yaxel Lendeborg
GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on October 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For the second straight week, Yaxel Lendeborg has ranked second in the NBA.com Rookie Ladder by Jeff Zillgitt.

“Lendeborg is the sixth player in NBA history to register at least 100 points, 40 rebounds and 20 assists in their first five games, joining Elgin Baylor, Connie Hawkins, Oscar Robertson, Maurice Stokes and Sidney Wicks, according to the Elias Sports Bureau,” Zillgitt wrote.

Lendeborg is just behind Cameron Boozer of the Memphis Grizzlies and ahead of Darius Acuff Jr. of the Sacramento Kings, Caleb Wilson of the Chicago Bulls and AJ Dybantsa of the Washington Wizards.

According to Kalshi, Lendeborg and Boozer are neck-and-neck in the current odds on who’s taking home the Rookie of the Year.

The Warriors and Grizzlies have the same record at 6-3, but they are heading in different directions. The Warriors have won six in a row, while the Grizzlies are on a three-game losing streak.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Warriors Legend Makes Strong Yaxel Lendeborg Statement

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