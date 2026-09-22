Alperen Sengun Reveals Goal Of Being The Best NBA Player

The Houston Rockets had their NBA media day today for the players to answer questions and take photos wearing jerseys. Alperen Sengun might have had the most noteworthy quote of the day forecasting his improvement this season. Each year has seen Sengun improve from a role player to a star to an All-Star player. However, the Rockets center has far higher goals than more All-Star appearances.

Sengun shared why he wants to be the best player in the entire league:

“I want to be the best player in this league one day. It’s good to have those expectations – it makes you a better player, and it makes you a better person. It’s surviving in this league to play. There are 60 players coming every year, and you can never get relaxed until you retire. You have to work hard, hard,hard. It’s hard to play in this league. There are so many talents, and I love that pressure to make me a better player every year.”

Despite the comment about being the best player in the league shocking fans, everything Sengun said makes sense. It is easy to forget that players jobs are on the line with new players entering the league each season. Sengun hopes to be the best player on a team with icon Kevin Durant and rising star Amen Thompson.

How Much Can Alperen Sengun Improve?

Sengun has delivered three outstanding seasons in a row and has now made two consecutive All-Star appearances. Unfortunately, it got lost in the ugly ending to last season with a first-round elimination to the Los Angeles Lakers missing Luka Doncic.

More drama featured Durant’s alleged secret Twitter account claiming he can’t win with players like Sengun and Jabari Smith as his co-stars. However, it should be noted that Sengun finished averaging 20 points and 9 rebounds for a great season.

The playoffs saw Sengun being one of the few Houston players to step up with 20 points and 11 rebounds per game. Sengun must develop a better jump shot to get to the next level and help his Rockets contend against elite West teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

Who Is The Most Important Houston Rockets Star?

One noteworthy topic in Houston features fans wondering who the most important player on the team is. Fred VanVleet’s return sees many believing his leadership was what caused the Rockets to underachieve last season.

Thompson’s contract extension sees Houston paying him like the most important franchise star, but that has more to do with his improvement for future seasons. The Detroit Pistons extended his twin Ausar Thompson for the same exact reason. Durant could be argued as the most valuable player since he’s their best scorer and most respected superstar.

However, the mix of both the now and the future sees Sengun as the most important name. Houston needs Sengun to play at a high level now for playoff contention and to be a long-term star for a future NBA Championship. This quote shows that Sengun knows his role and is taking it very seriously.