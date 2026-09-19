Amen Thompson Extension Could Lead To Kevin Durant Trade

The Houston Rockets are entering this season with a lot of pressure to contend for an NBA Championship. Head coach Ime Udoka helped Houston rebuild faster and traded for Kevin Durant last offseason to move further up in the league’s upper echelon. The Rockets made another bold move this summer in the way of free agency. Amen Thompson received an expensive contract extension that sees him becoming the franchise’s most important player in the long-term.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst revealed that he believes Houston extended Thompson to get that done early so they can make another major trade in the near future:

“One guy that was never going to be traded was Amen Thompson, and now he’s got a $208 million deal. So, look, I think the Rockets are primed to make a trade. Um, I do not know if that trade will happen, um, this season or if it will happen a year from now, but they have a lot of young guys and, um, you know, look, they were in—they’ve been in on some stuff. So let’s just see.”

Windhorst predicted that the Rockets will try to make another huge move within the next year to get closer to an NBA Champinonship. Durant and Alperen Sengun are the two stars also on bigger deals to make them the most realistic names who could get moved in a blockbuster trade.

Why Kevin Durant Could Be Traded

Durant makes the most sense to get moved due to his older age and a controversial first season in Houston. A wild story emerged that Durant has a social media burner account insulting teammates Sengun and Jabari Smith for not being winning players.

The Rockets struggled in the second half of the season after the story leaked at the All-Star break. Houston has a lot of younger talents, like Smith and Reed Sheppard, needing more usage touching the basketball to show their full potential.

Durant could be moved to a team looking for an elite scorer and send multiple players back to the Rockets for stronger depth. Thompson and Smith both playing forwards could force Durant to be the odd man out. Sengun playing center makes it harder to trade him with less reliable backups like Steven Adams and Clint Capela behind him.

Why Rockets Fully Invested In Amen Thompson

Houston did not hesitate to pay Thompson the full money they could offer him due to viewing him as the most important franchise player. Thompson is already an elite defender who can guard opposing team’s superstar guards and wings, like Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

However, other variables like Thompson’s youth and athleticism are too important to the team’s future to risk losing. Udoka views toughness and defense as his identity to make Thompson the main talent to represent that vision.

Any West team hoping to win a title during a time of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs having dominant rosters will need players like Thompson. Durant must fit in and help the Rockets thrive this season, or he could be the one traded.