Amen Thompson Draws High Praise From Steph Curry

He didn’t win the series. But he might’ve won the league’s attention.

Amen Thompson, in just his second year, gave Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors everything they could handle—and then some.

Facing elimination, the 22-year-old turned a 3-1 series deficit into a Game 7 showdown. His combination of length, lateral quickness, and relentless pressure gave Curry one of the toughest postseason battles of his career.

“That was one of the toughest defenses I’ve ever faced, in terms of physicality and how committed they were to disrupting our patterns,” Curry said. “Guarding me at half-court—it was wild. Staying patient but aggressive made the difference.” (via Legion Hoops)

But it was Thompson in particular that stuck with Curry the most. The two shared a moment postgame, and the Warriors legend didn’t hold back in his praise.

“You kind of saw him develop in front of everybody’s eyes,” Curry said. “He’s a dawg. He showed that all seven games, and he’s gonna be a problem, for sure… Defensively, he’s a freak athlete, and I think he loves the challenge and loves to be in the fight.” (via RocketsWire / USA Today)

Amen Thompson’s Breakout Series

The numbers didn’t lie—and neither did the film. After a rocky start to his playoff debut, Thompson exploded over the final four games of the series:

20.0 PPG on 54.7% shooting

7.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL per game

Endless energy on both ends

Houston’s comeback bid fell short, but Thompson nearly willed them to the second round. In Game 7, he was everywhere: pushing the pace, defending like a man possessed, and attacking the rim with no fear of the moment.

And even in defeat, he showed the mindset of someone who plans to be back.

“It hurts, but I’m really proud of the team getting it back to a Game 7 and almost being able to win that game,” Thompson said postgame. “This is the furthest I’ve ever got… so that’s a step, obviously, in my second year. I want to use this as motivation. The feeling hurts, to lose like that. There’s a lot to work on, obviously, all summer.” (via RocketsWire / USA Today)

The Making of a Two-Way Star

Thompson didn’t just show up on defense—he showed growth on offense that felt impossible to ignore.

Coming into the postseason, the scouting report on Amen was clear: freak athlete, game-wrecker on defense, still raw on the other end. But against Golden State, that version of him looked outdated.

He attacked mismatches. He finished through contact. He even knocked down midrange pull-ups with confidence. And when Houston needed a jolt, it was often Thompson who delivered.

From Game 4 onward, he was the Rockets’ most reliable two-way force—notching double-digit scoring every night while taking the toughest perimeter matchup on the floor.

The Warriors adjusted their coverage late in the series. But by then, it was too late: Thompson had already broken through.

Next Stop: Superstardom?

Thompson didn’t just “hold his own” against a dynasty—he led a top-five defense, rattled the game’s greatest shooter, and dropped 20 a night on the other end.

If this was just the beginning, then yeah. He’s gonna be a problem.