Kevin Durant Makes Basketball Future Decision Amid Rockets Questions

Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant isn’t looking toward retirement.

He’s looking toward Los Angeles.

According to ESPN’s Ben Golliver, Durant said Saturday at a USA Basketball Foundation charity event in Southern California that he hopes to represent Team USA at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, putting himself in position to accomplish something no men’s basketball player has ever achieved.

“It’s really on [USA Basketball managing director] Grant Hill and what Team USA wants to do,” Durant said. “I stay on top of my game and hopefully I get that call, but there’s so many great players who deserve to be on the team.”

If selected, Durant would become the first men’s basketball player to win five Olympic gold medals.

The comments also offered insight into Durant’s mindset as he prepares for his second season with the Rockets, a franchise facing heightened expectations after another disappointing playoff exit.

Durant Still Has Olympic History in His Sights

Golliver noted that Durant would be 39 years old when the Los Angeles Games begin.

Age, however, hasn’t slowed one of international basketball’s most accomplished players.

Durant already owns four Olympic gold medals after helping Team USA capture championships in London in 2012, Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Tokyo in 2021 and Paris in 2024. He also enters the next Olympic cycle as USA Basketball’s all-time leading men’s Olympic scorer with 518 career points.

Two of those gold medals came alongside LeBron James, first in London and again in Paris.

Whether Durant gets another opportunity rests with Team USA’s decision-makers.

His responsibility, he said, is simply to keep playing at the highest level possible.

Rockets Believe Their Best Move Was Standing Pat

Durant’s Olympic goal comes after an eventful first season in Houston.

Acquired from the Phoenix Suns to help push the Rockets into championship contention, Durant delivered another elite regular season, averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 52.0% from the field, 41.3% from 3-point range and 87.4% from the free-throw line over 78 games.

Houston finished 52-30 before seeing its postseason unravel.

Durant missed Game 1 of the Rockets’ first-round series against James and the Los Angeles Lakers after colliding knees with a teammate during practice. He returned for Game 2 before suffering a left ankle sprain that sidelined him for the remainder of the series.

Without Durant for all but one game, Houston was eliminated in the opening round for the second straight year after Golden State knocked out the Rockets in 2025.

Rather than respond with another dramatic roster makeover, the Rockets chose stability.

General manager Rafael Stone’s biggest offseason investment was a five-year, $81.5 million extension for Tari Eason, reinforcing the organization’s belief that its current foundation deserves another opportunity to grow together.

Houston also strengthened its rotation by signing veterans Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanović, but it stayed out of the summer’s biggest trade pursuits despite possessing enough draft capital and young talent to enter conversations involving stars such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown.

Pressure Builds on Kevin Durant, Rockets’ Young Core

The Rockets’ belief is straightforward: another year of continuity, improved health and natural development can accomplish more than another blockbuster transaction.

That confidence will be tested quickly.

Houston has produced consecutive 50-win seasons but has yet to translate regular-season success into a meaningful playoff run. Another early exit would almost certainly reignite speculation surrounding Durant’s long-term future as he enters the latter stages of his Hall of Fame career.

For now, though, Durant has made one decision clear.

He’s not thinking about the end.

He’s chasing another gold medal and a place alone in Olympic basketball history.