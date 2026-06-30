Houston Rockets Make Feelings Clear About Jaylen Brown Trade

The Houston Rockets seemed to be keeping their core intact for next season as they made their feelings clear about possibly trading for Jaylen Brown.

According to a report by The Athletic’s William Guillory, the Rockets are only seeking smaller deals and are not willing to give up major assets to potentially take Brown, whose relationship with the Boston Celtics has soured since they lost in the first round of the playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“The Rockets don’t seem to be in the mix when it comes to potential landing spots for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown,” Guillory reported. “At this juncture, it makes more sense for the Rockets to keep pushing forward with their current core and maintain the flexibility to adjust later if they feel things aren’t working out.”

Guillory said that veterans such as Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela could be on the move for the Rockets to improve their roster next season.

“Instead of blockbuster deals that include Alperen Şengün or even [Kevin] Durant, it’s much more likely that Houston pursues smaller deals with veterans on mid-sized contracts, such as Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela,” he said.

Why Is Trading For Jaylen Brown Unlikely For The Houston Rockets?

Brown’s trade destination would have to pay him over $57 million in the 2026-2027 season. That means the Rockets would likely have to trade Durant or Sengun, along with numerous mid-level contracts, to absorb Brown’s salary.

Brown and Durant had a history with each other in trade rumors. In the summer of 2022, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, leading the Boston Celtics to offer a package centered around Brown. However, it did not happen as Durant went to the Phoenix Suns to play alongside Devin Booker.

Brown averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game across 71 regular-season contests, shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Rockets lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers, who played without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves and were led by LeBron James.

Who Is The Houston Rockets’ Likely Trade Candidate?

According to William Guillory, the Houston Rockets’ biggest trade candidate is Dorian Finney-Smith, who struggled throughout last season after signing a hefty four-year, $52.7 million contract.

He struggled in the field with a career-low 27% shooting from the 3-point range and fell out of the rotation. Finney-Smith averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 16.8 minutes per game but only appeared in 37 games due to an ankle injury.

“Finney-Smith is the name that comes up most often when rumors of potential Rockets trades come up, and it’s understandable after his awful debut season in Houston,” Guillory reported.

“Houston could look to salary-dump Finney-Smith onto a team with salary-cap space, or it could attach a pick or two in an attempt to find a different rotation option,” he added.

Next season, the Rockets will finally see the return of Fred VanVleet, who tore his ACL before the 2025-2026 season.

The Rockets are also expected to pursue free agents in the market. Among those rumored is Marcus Smart.