Houston Rockets Named Potential Landing Spot for Former NBA MVP

The Houston Rockets will be a bit of a wildcard this offseason, as no one knows exactly what moves the organization is going to make in the name of improvement.

Could a reunion with a former NBA MVP be in the cards for Houston? One NBA writer suggested so.

Houston Rockets Named Potential Landing Spot for Russell Wesbrook

Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report recently named the Rockets as a potential landing spot for free agent guard and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, who previously played for the Rockets during the 2019-20 NBA season.

Polacek pointed to the needed bench boost that Westbrook could provide for the Rockets as a reason they might be interested in bringing him back. Plus, the Rockets were short on ball-handlers and offensive initiators last season, and Westbrook could certainly help in that regard.

“With concerns about his shooting efficiency, turnovers and overall usage rate, no contender is going to make the 2016-17 MVP a centerpiece of their offense next season. But Westbrook is still someone who can attack the basket, rebound from the backcourt and provide an immediate boost to a bench unit lacking offensive firepower, which could make a significant difference for some contenders,” Polacek wrote.

“As for the Rockets, Westbrook’s willingness to get out in transition and draw multiple defenders his way should open up looks on the wing. Whether he is doing that while bolstering the second unit or mixing in with starting shooters such as Kevin Durant, there is an impact to be made.”

Westbrook spent the 2025-26 NBA season as a member of the Sacramento Kings. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.0 minutes per performance for Sacramento.

Russell Westbrook Could be Looking for New NBA Home This Offseason

Westbrook has bounced around the league in recent years, so he’s become accustomed to uncertainty. While he previously expressed a desire to remain in Sacramento, he also knows that things are largely out of his hands at this point in his career. So, he’ll be ready and willing to contribute wherever he’s wanted.

“It’s been great for me here,” Westbrook said of Sacramento. “If I’m welcomed back, then I’ll be back. But that’s not up to me. It’s kind of how it’s been for me for the last couple of summers and seasons.

“… Anywhere I’m wanted, I’m there,” Westbrook added. “I want to be able to be helpful, be productive. I also understand it’s a business. I’ve been around a long time, so I understand a lot of different variables for that. That’s out of my control. My job is to be ready, be prepared and be ready to go.”

Perhaps Houston will kick the tires on Westbrook this summer.