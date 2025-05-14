Rockets Cross 2 Big Names Off Trade Target List

The Houston Rockets have made it clear: the rebuild is over. After finishing as the No. 2 seed in the West and pushing the Golden State Warriors to seven games, Houston is thinking bigger.

But according to a report from The Athletic, they’re crossing two big names off the board.

Rockets Out on Devin Booker

Houston’s pursuit of Devin Booker is over.

Booker, who averaged 25.6 points and 7.1 assists this season, was considered a prime option to upgrade Houston’s inconsistent half-court offense. The Rockets have backed off due to long-term cap implications and their belief in Jalen Green, who’s five years younger and still on a rookie deal. Green’s contract reportedly saves the team $66 million over the next three years compared to Booker’s max deal, giving Houston far more flexibility moving forward (via The Athletic).

Booker would’ve made an immediate impact. Houston ranked 22nd in half-court offense and struggled late in games throughout the postseason. But the front office appears unwilling to mortgage the future—at least not for Booker.

Zion Williamson Deemed ‘Too Risky’

Another name now off the table is Zion Williamson. According to The Athletic, the Rockets view the 24-year-old as too great a risk, citing his injury history and lack of long-term availability.

Though Zion averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in just 30 games this season—and posted career-best numbers across the board—the front office remains hesitant to bet on his health holding up.

The numbers are elite. Zion’s shooting percentage and passing from the forward spot make him unique. But for a team trying to take the next step, availability might matter more than ceiling.

Rockets Still Chasing Star Power

Houston may be out on Booker and Zion, but they’re not done swinging. Sources say the team has interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Jaylen Brown.

Ime Udoka‘s past connection with Boston adds intrigue to any Brown pursuit, while Giannis and KD represent bold, win-now bets—though age and timeline questions persist, especially with Alperen Şengün already in the frontcourt.

The Rockets aren’t just looking to compete. They’re trying to win—now. And with cap space, assets, and momentum on their side, don’t expect them to stay quiet for long