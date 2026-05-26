Kevin Durant’s All-NBA Spot Gave Him Strange Historic Feat

The 2026 second team All-NBA selection for Kevin Durant added more unique history to his already complicated legacy. Durant became the first player in the league history to make the All-NBA team for five different franchises. The Houston Rockets tenure joined the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns as all five teams to get high quality basketball from Durant.

However, it remains strange since so few players of his caliber have bounced around teams this much. Durant has played for four different teams over the past eight seasons to show how hard it’s been for him to find an NBA home. Most top 15 all-time great NBA players have one or maybe two franchises that they feel like a beloved part of historically.

Durant clearly had his best runs with the Thunder and Warriors due to the MVP award for the former and the two rings with the latter. However, he left both franchises in controversial fashion to somewhat sour each tenure. Durant’s legacy could see him remembered as a mercenary for hire that went to new teams every few seasons. Trade rumors of him leaving the Rockets could see him adding yet another team to this list.

The Positive Side Of Making History

There are some good things to take away from Durant making history since it represents some positive things. Durant has been so incredible on the court for such a long time that he’s still making the All-NBA team this late into his career with new teams.

Great players like James Harden and Russell Westbrook have played for more teams than Durant. However, KD is the first one to ever make the All-NBA team with five different franchises to show his consistency and longevity has been better than most players to ever play the game professionally.

Durant could argue that his love for the game has made him a top 15 player just about every season he’s been healthy. Unfortunately, it comes after a Rockets season ended in disappointment with a first-round elimination to a Los Angeles Lakers team missing Luka Doncic all series and Austin Reaves for most of the series.

Why It Still Makes Kevin Durant Look Bad

Durant’s great play takes a hit when his tenures look like overall failures to warrant the constant changes. Golden State winning the 2022 NBA Championship without Durant and KD struggling to accomplish anything of note in the playoffs since then has hurt his reputation.

Many pundits think less of Durant for not being able to find a winning situation as a top superstar on each roster and leaving when things get tough. Durant making another All-NBA team just reminds fans that he’s on another new team with many flaws still there.

If KD gets traded again and joins a sixth franchise, there is a good chance he’ll make All-NBA for that team next season. Durant is risking having no fan bases love him and having few franchises truly associated with him when he retires at his current pace of going from team to team.