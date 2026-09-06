Kevin Durant Makes Honest Admission As NBA Retirement Gets Closer

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest basketball players of the 2010s, but his time with the NBA could be coming to an end soon.

Durant admitted his time with the league is slowly coming to an end in his appearance on The Boardroom. Durant said he knew his time to hang it up is nearing and that he is at peace with what he is leaving.

Kevin Durant Opens Up About NBA Retirement

“Does it do anything to you to look around you over the years and see that there are fewer and fewer players from your generation left?”

Durant: “I’m next.”

“Next, yes. Do you feel it?”

Durant: “Yes, of course. It’s a young man’s sport. Even though I still feel like I can play, you constantly hear: ‘You’re 38,’ ‘you’re 39,’ ‘you’re starting to get up there in age.’ So yes, I’m aware of it. But I’ve given everything to this sport, and I’m at peace with whatever comes next. I’m going to keep giving everything to basketball until I can’t anymore.”

Drafted in 2007 by the now-defunct Seattle SuperSonics, Durant has played 18 seasons in the NBA and established a legacy as one of the most unstoppable pure scorers in basketball history.

Durant’s former great teammates also recently retired. Durant’s former superstar partner Russell Westbrook announced his retirement after 18 NBA seasons last month, ending his career as the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles.

Additionally, Durant’s teammate when he was with the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul, also called it quits last season after 21 years in the NBA.

Durant is currently on a two-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets, which he signed in October 2025. By the end of the contract, he would be playing his 20th NBA season.

What If Kevin Durant Retires Today?

If Kevin Durant were to retire today, he would step away as an unquestioned first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the top 15 players to ever play basketball.

Over his career, Durant captured two NBA Championships and earned two Finals MVP awards during his dominant run with the Golden State Warriors. His greatness is highlighted by winning the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player award when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder, being named an NBA All-Star 14 times, and earning 11 All-NBA Team selections.

Durant is also the all-time leading scorer in USA Basketball men’s history, capturing a record four Olympic gold medals, including his historic fourth at the 2024 Paris Games, and the 2010 FIBA World Cup MVP.

Durant, who will turn 38 years old in September, proved he can still go last season with the Houston Rockets, putting up 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. However, the team could not get past the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

Durant is expected to continue to be a veteran voice for the Rockets in his 19th season in the league.

The Rockets are led by Durant, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Fred VanVleet, who is set for his NBA return after recovering from a torn ACL last season.

Durant still has a chance to get a title with the Rockets but they have a long shot in the highly competitive Western Conference.