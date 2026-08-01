Kevin Durant Wants LeBron To Get Criticized Like His Super Teams

The long careers of LeBron James and Kevin Durant have seen them developing a strong respect for each other. However, Durant clearly feels that he gets unfairly treated by the media and NBA fan base compared to James and other top tier superstars. A new quote from Durant flat out called out the media when asking if this is “an unfair” stacked team like when he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2017.

KD said the following at a Team USA event, as transcribed by ESPN’s website:

“The last time they put three 20+ point scorers on a team, they said it was unfair, which was the [Golden State Warriors] team I was on. [The Philadelphia 76ers] have got four 25+ point scorers on this team. So, hell yeah, I think they’re going to be a contender. They’re going to be a fun team to watch.”

Durant was initially asked if LeBron joining the 76ers made them a legitimate NBA Championship contender. Instead of just saying yes, Durant decided to call out previous media criticisms that he joined a 73-win team to “cheat the system” and get two easy rings. However, the two situations are different, and the Houston Rockets star fails to understand the context that fans and media view to separate them.

Why Kevin Durant Received More Criticism

Both James and Durant have tried to stack super teams throughout their careers with varied results. Durant was called out for joining a team that set the NBA all-time wins record with 73, who also had two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

Golden State also had come off a postseason run coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the Western Conference Finals to defeat Durant’s Oklahoma City Thunder. The third best player in the league joined the second-best player’s team after getting eliminated by him.

Nothing in NBA history compares to that level of a forced super team dominating the league. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were also in their prime as consistent All-Stars. LeBron is much older now and joined a team who swept in the second round. Other variables like Joel Embiid’s health make Philly a less stacked super team like KD’s Warriors.

Kevin Durant Can’t Escape History

Durant still gets criticized for his Golden State success, despite winning two NBA Championships and two Finals MVPs. Two massive factors are the Warriors winning rings before and after him, along with KD failing to win with all his future super teams.

The Brooklyn Nets never got past the second round with Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden on the same squad. Durant witnessed the same disappointment when he and Devin Booker never got to the Western Conference Finals on the favorite Phoenix Suns roster.

Even last season saw Durant joining a Houston Rockets team coming off a second seed season to team up with Alperen Sengun. Durant’s infamous social media burner page controversy insulting teammates doomed the second half of the season. If he goes the rest of his career without another NBA Finals run, KD will continue to get the slander for his Golden State decision.