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NBA Legend Challenges Rockets Guard After Massive Contract

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Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Three
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets looks on prior to the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Houston Rockets‘ young guard has been challenged to improve one crucial facet of his game after signing a massive contract extension with the team. 

Talking on the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe, NBA legend Joe Johnson called out Amen Thompson after signing a huge five-year, $208 million rookie-scale contract extension, despite being a non-shooter. 

Johnson said that Thompson better have developed a shot for next season because of the contract he signed. 

“All he should be doing is putting up jump shots, you know, this summer. I mean, because look, that tells me one thing,” Johnson said. “The Houston Rockets really believe that he is like that. You know, invest that type of money into you. Come on, bro. You got to develop this jumper. They going to need that.”

Thompson’s contract extension would earn him $41.6 million per year. The extension runs through the 2031-32 season and begins in the 2027-28 season, following the final year of his current rookie deal.

The deal takes up roughly 22% of the salary cap, matching a similar team-friendly framework used for Alperen Sengun’s extension. 

During the 2025-2026 NBA regular season, Thompson put together a breakout performance for the Rockets, solidifying his role as a two-way star. 

Stepping up as a full-time starter across 79 games, Thompson averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals in 37.4 minutes per game. 

His efficiency from the floor remained effective due to his elite athleticism and downhill attacking threat, finishing with a 53.4% field goal percentage. However, as Johnson noted, Thompson converted just 21.6% of his 3-point attempts on limited volume.

Opposing teams tend to sag off Thompson, hurting the Rockets’ spacing that could have given the likes of Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith, and Alperen Sengun more wiggle room on offense.

Nevertheless, Thompson remains the Rockets’ most versatile and capable defender as he is often stashed to opposing squads’ best players. 

Kevin Durant Reveals Feelings On Amen Thompson’s Massive Contract Extension

Milwaukee Bucks v Houston Rockets
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 01: Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets congratulates Amen Thompson #1 in the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Toyota Center on April 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is pleased with the Houston Rockets’ decision to give Amen Thompson a big money contract. 

“Don’t wanna hear a word, everything on twin all year,” Durant wrote in his Instagram story that reposted an ESPN graphic announcing Thompson’s deal.

Thompson played as the team’s de facto point guard last season as they missed the services of Fred VanVleet throughout last year’s campaign. 

Thompson held his own, but the Rockets remained stuck in purgatory, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers led by LeBron James

Rockets GM Praises Amen Thompson

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MAY 01: Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a basket and a foul call during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas.  (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Houston Rockets general manager Rafael Stone also gave his flowers to Amen Thompson, whom he believed personified the team’s identity. 

“Amen represents everything we want our organization to be about,” said Stone in a statement.  “He has elite two-way ability, a toughness and the will to outwork his peers, and he competes in every circumstance.  Year over year, he’s improved in every facet of his game, and we know his best basketball is ahead of him.”

Stone is hoping their offseason signings proved to be enough to fortify the team in the upcoming season, considering the weakened state of the Western Conference.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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NBA Legend Challenges Rockets Guard After Massive Contract

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