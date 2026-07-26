Miami Heat Proposed to Trade for Kevin Durant After LeBron James Miss

Miami Heat boss Pat Riley teased another potential blockbuster move by stating, “We landed the plane. There’s another one we have to land,” following the acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo. With LeBron James off the board, the Heat can now focus their energies on superstar players who may be available via trades to pair with the “Greek Freak” in his first season.

One Heat trade suggestion doing the rounds would see the franchise part with the expiring $30M salary of Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic, while taking back Durant and veteran big man Clint Capela from the Houston Rockets. The trade would be approved under the CBA despite both teams being in the first apron next year.

Miami Heat Trade Idea for Kevin Durant

Heat would receive: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela

Rockets would receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic

It became obvious during their playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that Durant and the Rockets are out of sync. Durant was allegedly caught badmouthing the Rockets’ young players using a burner account, and as the season progressed, reports suggested a disconnect between KD and the rest of his teammates. Perhaps Durant would be better suited on a veteran team like the Heat, where he will be able to play his role rather than being obligated to be a leader — a role he has never felt comfortable in.

Furthermore, Durant is the exact type of co-star that Antetokounmpo, a non-shooter, could use. It also helps that KD had the Heat among his preferred trade destinations when the Phoenix Suns shipped him to the Houston Rockets last offseason.

As for the Rockets, Wiggins, one of the best 3-and-D wings in the league, should fit in nicely next to Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet, bringing championship experience and the proven ability to excel in his role.

LeBron James Spurns the Miami Heat

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LeBron James feared that the Heat, who gutted their roster while acquiring Antetokounmpo, didn’t have the pieces to compete for a championship. In comparison, he reportedly felt the Philadelphia 76ers offered a more balanced roster with shooting and playmaking to complement his skill set.

“The number one thing was winning a championship immediately which is not unheard of or shocking, but it wasn’t 100% clear that winning a championship this upcoming season was number 1 or it was chasing happiness,” Windhorst said after James agreed to a two-year, $8M contract with the 76ers.

“Now that we know what he was thinking and he’s said that winning a championship immediately this year was a priority, I think that put Golden State and Miami off the list.”

The Heat reportedly remain determined to add more shooting and offensive firepower around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.