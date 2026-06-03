Rockets Linked to $304 Million Star Trade in New Report

The Houston Rockets could emerge as one of the most intriguing teams to watch this offseason if Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown ever becomes available.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Rockets are among several teams monitoring Brown’s situation as speculation continues surrounding the future of the four-time All-Star following Boston’s surprising playoff exit.

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook livestream Tuesday, Fischer identified Houston, Portland, Atlanta and New Orleans as teams that have generated league buzz as potential Brown suitors.

“We do have Houston, Portland, Atlanta, as teams that we’re monitoring for potential Jaylen Brown suitors,” Fischer said. “The Rockets have Ime Udoka, their head coach, who coached Jaylen in Boston.”

Fischer stressed that there is currently no indication Boston is actively shopping Brown.

“Until we actually hear that Boston is engaging in Jaylen Brown trade talk, all this stuff is just going to be teams calling and trying to see, as opposed to anything else,” Fischer said.

Rockets Have Clear Connection Through Ime Udoka

Among the teams Fischer mentioned, Houston may possess the strongest built-in connection.

Udoka coached Brown during the Celtics’ run to the 2022 NBA Finals and played a major role in the development of Boston’s current core. The relationship between the two has long been viewed positively around the league.

Brown is entering the second season of the five-year, $304 million supermax contract he signed with Boston in 2023, a deal that briefly made him the highest-paid player in NBA history.

The 28-year-old is coming off arguably the best season of his career, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists while helping lead the Celtics to 56 wins and the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference despite Jayson Tatum’s Achilles injury.

Rockets Face Pressure in Loaded Western Conference

Houston’s reported interest also comes as the franchise evaluates how to close the gap on the Western Conference’s newest powers.

Following the Rockets’ first-round playoff exit, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne reported that Houston faces important offseason decisions as it attempts to keep pace with the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs.

“How will the Rockets take the next large steps in a conference that features juggernauts with potential staying power in Oklahoma City and San Antonio?” the ESPN report asked after Houston’s season ended.

The question has fueled league-wide speculation about whether the Rockets could pursue a blockbuster acquisition.

According to the ESPN report, rival executives have spent the last two summers discussing how aggressive Houston could become if elite stars become available on the trade market.

Brown’s name now joins a list that has previously included players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell and other superstar-level talent.

Houston Possesses Assets to Compete for Any Star

Few teams are better positioned to pursue a marquee player than the Rockets.

Houston owns one of the NBA’s deepest collections of young talent and future draft assets, including rights to Phoenix’s 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, Dallas’ 2029 first-round pick and swap rights with Brooklyn in 2027.

Those assets would allow the Rockets to enter virtually any bidding war should a player of Brown’s caliber become available.

Still, ESPN reported that Houston remains committed to a measured approach.

A high-ranking Rockets source told ESPN that the organization intends to remain “opportunistic” but hopes to build a sustainable contender without sacrificing significant assets in a costly blockbuster move, similar to the blueprint used by Oklahoma City.

For now, Brown remains a cornerstone of the Celtics and Boston has given no public indication that it plans to move him.

But Fischer’s latest report confirms that if circumstances ever change, the Rockets are expected to be among the teams paying very close attention.