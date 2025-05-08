Trade Prediction Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Rockets

Both the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs, courtesy of the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers, respectively.

Many basketball fans and experts, however, would argue that the Bucks and Rockets will be headed in opposite directions in the 2025-26 season.

Houston just had a 52-win regular season (its most in six years) and has a young, exciting core with All-Star center Alperen Sengun and 2021 second overall pick Jalen Green. Milwaukee lost nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard to a torn Achilles in the playoffs that could keep him out all of next season and its top six scorers from the 2024-25 campaign are all at least 29 years old.

With rampant rumors surrounding two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s future with the Bucks dominating headlines recently, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz predicted that “The Greek Freak” could end up with the Rockets.

NBA Writer: ‘It’s Time For (Bucks, Antetokounmpo) to Part Ways’

The NBA writer’s Antetokounmpo-Houston pairing was among his five “2025 NBA Offseason Trade Predictions.”

“Giannis Antetokounmpo has given the Milwaukee Bucks an amazing 12 seasons, culminating in nine All-Star trips and an unforgettable championship in 2021. With that said, it’s time for both sides to part ways,” Swartz wrote. “The Bucks are stuck in the mud with Damian Lillard likely to miss most or all of next season with a torn Achilles. Brook Lopez and Gary Trent Jr. are set to become free agents this offseason, and Bobby Portis can join them by declining his player option. Milwaukee doesn’t have young talent that’s good enough to break through and help carry the load. Trading Antetokounmpo is the painful but correct choice.”

It was reported in late April that Golden State reached out to Milwaukee ahead of the February trade deadline to express their interest in acquiring the superstar forward.

For what it’s worth, it’s also been reported that Antetokounmpo wants to stay with the team that selected him 15th overall during the 2013 NBA Draft, but he’s stayed relatively quiet on the matter.

Since being drafted 12 years ago, Antetokounmpo’s time in Milwaukee has been highlighted by his nine All-Star appearances, pair of MVP awards, Defensive Player of the Year honor and NBA championship. Following their first title in 50 years in 2021, however, the Bucks have now failed to make it past the second round of the playoffs four straight times, including three consecutive first round eliminations.

Rockets Have Pieces to Make Bucks ‘Massive Offer’

Among the numerous other teams that NBA writers have predicted as Antetokounmpo’s future destination are the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Toronto Raptors.

Swartz feels that the Rockets may be able to offer the Bucks what is needed to pry away the 30-year-old, however.

“Milwaukee can get a franchise-changing haul for the two-time MVP while he still has multiple years remaining on his contract, including a potential top pick in a talented 2025 draft class. Every team should want Antetokounmpo, although only a few stand out as having enough assets to go get him. The Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are at the top of this list given their draft picks and young talent,” he wrote. “The Thunder may not want to make such a roster-altering move after winning 68 games, while the Spurs could choose to stand pat for a year and see what a core of Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Jeremy Sochan and their 2025 lottery pick can do. That leaves the Rockets, who are in desperate need of a superstar and No. 1 scoring option. The Rockets have a lottery pick this year via the Phoenix Suns and also own the Suns’ unprotected first-rounder in 2027. Putting those in an offer with some of the young talent on the roster would make for a massive offer and get Antetokounmpo to a place where he can compete for championships.”

With Antetokounmpo still in his prime, the offseason rumors about where he’ll play during the 2025-26 campaign and beyond are expected to be among the hottest NBA topics this summer.